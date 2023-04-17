Man shares academic achievements in dating app bio, netizens ask if it is ‘resume or dating profile’

Most people put effort into creating attractive profiles on dating apps to increase their chances of matching with someone compatible. However, one man ‘looking for a long-term partner’ took a different approach and shared his academic achievements on the dating app. From listing his 10th and 12th exam scores to JEE ranks and engineering colleges he went to, the man shared a little too much about his academic history in his bio. A screenshot of his dating app profile quickly went viral as people poked fun at his confusion between LinkedIn and Tinder. While many shared that he ‘thought it’s LinkedIn,’ others shared that ‘his entire personality is about boasting his academic marks!’ A man listed down his academic details in the ‘about me’ section on a dating app. (Twitter/@indianchan_)

The now-viral screenshot was shared on Twitter by user Indian Chan with the caption, “All that for Infosys. Bro is robbed.” The screenshot features the Tinder profile of a 24-year-old man Ankit Jha. According to the screenshot, Jha is an IIT Bombay graduate and is currently employed at Infosys. Not just this, he even listed down his board exam scores, his JEE Mains and Advanced ranks and that he was an NTSE and KVPY scholar.

Take a look at the Twitter post below:

Since being shared on April 13, the tweet has raked up more than 92,400 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated over 1,550 likes and several retweets. Additionally, the post has received numerous comments from netizens.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Someone please tell him that it’s Tinder, not some job resume,” posted an individual. Another added, “This definitely can’t be true.” “Bro thought it’s LinkedIn,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Sab likh diya CTC nhi likha (wrote everything but not CTC).” “His entire personality is about boasting his academic marks!” wrote a fifth. A sixth commented, “Kya hai ye (what is this)? Resume or dating profile?”

