Man poses as food critic at a five-star celebrity restaurant. Watch what happens next

A video circulating online shows a man pretending to be a food critic at a high-end celebrity restaurant. Shared on Instagram, the video documents the man’s experiment to see if he would receive special treatment as a food critic at a five-star restaurant. The experiment, however, has divided the Internet, with some speculating that it may be staged. Others were curious about what would have happened if the man’s true identity had been discovered during the experiment. The image, taken from the viral video, shows the man acting as a food critic. (Instagram/@topperguild)

“How to get the best service at any restaurant,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show content creator Topper Guild saying, “I am gonna take this notebook into a five-star celebrity restaurant and act like a food critic to see if they treat me any differently.” Guild claims that as he enters the restaurant, the staff seats him immediately and offers him water right away. As Guild scribbles in his notebook, he places an order and is impressed by how quickly the food arrives. He raves about the delicious flavours, wondering, “Is it always like this or is it because I have the notebook?” As the video goes on, the manager even brings him a surprise dish, a slice of their famous ‘lobster golden pizza.’ To top it off, the restaurant sends out every single dessert on the menu. When the bill arrives, Guild is shocked to find that the food is completely free.

Since being shared on April 6, the video has amassed over 3.2 million views. It has also received tons of likes and a plethora of comments from people.

“Broooo, what would happen if they found out?” enquired an individual. Another shared, “Wow. I wanna do this in 5 star restaurants….” “Omg I want an invisible camera and cameraman,” expressed a third. A fourth added, “Did you say the truth when you left?” “Can’t believe you paid for all of that,” commented a fifth. “So... Finally who knows that this drama was not scripted…,” wrote a sixth.

