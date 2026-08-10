Japanese automaker Honda is offering attractive discounts and benefits of up to ₹1.30 lakh on its entire product portfolio, including Amaze, City, Elevate and City Hybrid in August 2026. The offers are valid up to August 31, and potential buyers are advised to visit their nearest dealerships to know more about the offers, as they may differ based on region and availability. Honda Elevate, City, Amaze offered with benefits of up to ₹1.30 lakh in August 2026

Honda Elevate Benefits August 2026 The compact SUV from Honda’s stable, the Elevate, is being offered with a maximum discount of ₹1.30 lakh. The V variant is being offered with a cash discount of ₹40,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹40,000 along with a ₹5,000 corporate discount, a ₹19,000 discount on extended warranty, and free accessories including a 360-degree camera, ambient light and dashcam, among others. The ZX variant of the Honda Elevate is being offered with a cash discount of ₹50,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹80,000 along with a corporate discount of ₹5,000. Additionally, the ZX variant gets a ₹19,000 discount on extended warranty, loyalty benefits and free accessories similar to the V variant.

Honda City Benefits August 2026 The facelifted Honda City, which was launched earlier this year, is being offered with a cash discount of ₹30,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹50,000, along with a ₹5,000 corporate discount and loyalty offers. The Honda City hybrid, on the other hand, gets only loyalty discounts and a corporate benefit of ₹5,000.

( also read: Hyundai Motor India crosses 8 lakh connected cars, targets 10 lakh by 2027 )