Wait, what? Woman stuffs paratha with ice cream cone, shocks foodies

Another day and another fusion food video that may leave you questioning its taste. This time, it is the clip of a paratha stuffed with an ice cream cone. The fusion of two popular food items has left people too stunned to speak. While many weren’t happy with the bizarre concoction, a few even expressed their desire to taste it. Woman making paratha with ice cream cone filling. (Twitter/@MFuturewala)

“Aloo, gobi, paneer paratha hua purana, ab aaya hai Cornetto Ice Cream Paratha ka zamana.. Khalo phrandssss (Potato, cauliflower, and paneer paratha are old, now it’s the era of cornetto ice cream paratha),” read the caption of the video shared on the Twitter handle @MFuturewala. The clip opens to show a woman rolling out a dough ball evenly. She then places an ice cream cone on it and cuts the paratha from the side. As the video progresses, the woman wraps the entire cone in the dough and makes a ball again. She then flattens it again using a rolling pin and cooks it in ghee on a pan.

The tweet was shared on April 10. It has since accumulated over 33,600 views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted many to share their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Throws up,” posted an individual. Another shared, “Is this real? This is sin.” “Why? Just why?” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Unpopular opinion, but I would eat it with Nutella for sure.”

