Excited for new challenge: Andrew Robertson opens up on move from Liverpool to Tottenham Hotspur

Scotland defender Andrew Robertson is all set to begin a new chapter with Tottenham Hotspur after ending a successful nine-year spell at Liverpool, saying he is excited by the challenge and determined to help his new club win trophies. Scotland's defender #03 Andrew Robertson gives a press conference at Inter Miami Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on June 23, 2026 (AFP)

Speaking to JioHotstar, Robertson reflected on his decision to leave Liverpool, where he won major honours, and join Tottenham.

"Having played for Liverpool for nine years is a long time. I gave everything for the badge and won everything there. But, it's also exciting to have a new challenge at this stage of my career and when the Tottenham Hotspur opportunity came up, I was excited to go for it. Now that it's here, I'm looking forward to settling in and giving my best for the fans. I want to keep progressing, keep improving, and help this team win trophies, just like I did at Anfield," Robertson said.

The Scotland international said Tottenham's stature, facilities and passionate fan base made the club an attractive destination, while acknowledging the team's difficult recent Premier League campaigns.