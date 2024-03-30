Julia Fox rocks Corpse Paint makeup in NYC amid e.l.f Cosmetics collaboration

Julia Fox, known for her unconventional style and head-turning looks, was recently spotted in New York City walking her pet dog, a St. Bernard. While it is uncommon for the general public to wear makeup looks inspired by Black Metal bands, Fox comfortably wore corpse paint while strolling outdoors. Italian-US actress Julia Fox attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)(AFP)

Julia Fox showcases daring Corpse Paint makeup look

For the not-so-casual outing, the 34-year-old actress donned an edgy black blazer, a white collared shirt, and a pleated skirt with silver chains and zippers. She completed the look inspired by her Goth era with towering platform heels. The Uncut Gems star made sure that her pet dog also stepped out in style as it rocked a spiked collar, keeping up with Fox's theme for the day.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The standout element was not the fit itself, but the corpse paint makeup, which included a white base with black lipstick and intricate barbed wire designs drawn around her lips with her long blonde hair left open. Colby Smith, the makeup artist, used e.l.f. Cosmetics' Liquid Death partnership to create the makeup look, taking cues from 80s glam rock bands like KISS.

The No Sudden Move star, known for her iconic make-up looks, has evolved over time, often featuring bold and experimental looks. Fox also posted a closeup of her look on Instagram, captioned, “This is my interpretation of The Final Boss of the *weird Barbies* .” Celebrities like SZA, Paris Hilton, and Lisa Rinna praised the look, with Hilton showing love with a simple black heart, Rinna commenting, “Wowza,” and SZA calling her “Hotttt.”

She never ceases to leave a mark with her striking looks, which was evident during her fashion debut earlier this month at the Mugler Fall 2024 show in Paris. The sheer catsuit she wore had tiny sequins all over it, giving it the appearance of reptile skin.