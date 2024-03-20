K-pop acts Stray Kids, IVE join 2024 Lollapalooza lineup with SZA, Hozier and others

Over 170 artists across genre-defying streams will put on an explosive production at the upcoming main Lollapalooza stage in Chicago this August. The annual August festival will bring back the musical spell to Hutchinson Field at Grant Park for a four-day melody mayhem that will bring together amassing crowds of diverse music genre lovers. From K-pop, rock, R&B and whatnot, every tuneful twist will be heard in Chicago from August 1-4. After leaving Indian melophiles in a daze, the Lolla train will also stop in Berlin, Argentina and Chile. However, the ground-zero fame of the Grant Park fest is unbeatable. K-pop music acts Stray Kids and IVE make it to the 170+ artist roster for Lollapalooza Chicago 2024.

If you're planning to fly off to Windy City, you should sign up for a presale passcode at lollapalooza.com to bag access to 4-day tickets at the lowest price. Presale will begin Thursday, March 21, from 10 am to 12 pm CT. Reasonable prices will vanish from plain sight when the public on-sale picks up at noon.

2024 Lollapalooza lineup for Chicago

2024 Lollapalooza Headliners: SZA, Tyler the Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future X, Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex.

The mindboggling poster for the musical jamboree lists the following never-ending Lollapalooza Chicago lineup:

Deftones

Tate McRae

Laufey with the Chicago Philharmonic

Conan Gray

Renee Rapp

Lizzy McCalpine

Zedd

Fisher

Zeds Dead

Dominic Fike

Labrinth

Pierce the Veil

Faye Webster

Victoria Monet

Sexxy Red

Teddy Swims

Benson Boone

Jungle

Two Door Cinema Club

IVE (K-pop)

Killer Mike

Vince Staples

Kesha

Mochakk

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Hippo Campus

Four Tet

Tv Girl

Galantis

Loud Luxury

Kevin Abstract

Megan Moroney

The Last Dinner Party

Sir

Ben Bohmer

Cannons

Teezo Touchdown

Ethel Cain

Skream & Benga

Chappell Roan

Whyte Fang

Raye

Don Diablo

D4VD

Ruel

Walker & Royce

Kenny Beats

Tyla

Alok

Boywithuke

Waterparks

Briston Maroney

Qveen Herby

The Japanese House

Romy

Yoasobi

Kasbo

Veeze

Flo

Mersiv

In This Moment

Dadi Freyr

Cults

Olivia Dean

Sam Barber

Noizu

Grentperez

BIGXTHAPLUG

Good Kid

Hol!

VCHA

Kaliii

and many others