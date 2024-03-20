K-pop acts Stray Kids, IVE join 2024 Lollapalooza lineup with SZA, Hozier and others
The main Lollapalooza event in Chicago will go live from August 1-4. Stray Kids are also headlining I-Days Milano and BST Hyde Park this year.
Over 170 artists across genre-defying streams will put on an explosive production at the upcoming main Lollapalooza stage in Chicago this August. The annual August festival will bring back the musical spell to Hutchinson Field at Grant Park for a four-day melody mayhem that will bring together amassing crowds of diverse music genre lovers. From K-pop, rock, R&B and whatnot, every tuneful twist will be heard in Chicago from August 1-4. After leaving Indian melophiles in a daze, the Lolla train will also stop in Berlin, Argentina and Chile. However, the ground-zero fame of the Grant Park fest is unbeatable.
If you're planning to fly off to Windy City, you should sign up for a presale passcode at lollapalooza.com to bag access to 4-day tickets at the lowest price. Presale will begin Thursday, March 21, from 10 am to 12 pm CT. Reasonable prices will vanish from plain sight when the public on-sale picks up at noon.
2024 Lollapalooza lineup for Chicago
2024 Lollapalooza Headliners: SZA, Tyler the Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future X, Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex.
Also read | K-pop group Seventeen, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and others to headline 2024 Lollapalooza Berlin; full lineup out!
The mindboggling poster for the musical jamboree lists the following never-ending Lollapalooza Chicago lineup:
- Deftones
- Tate McRae
- Laufey with the Chicago Philharmonic
- Conan Gray
- Renee Rapp
- Lizzy McCalpine
- Zedd
- Fisher
- Zeds Dead
- Dominic Fike
- Labrinth
- Pierce the Veil
- Faye Webster
- Victoria Monet
- Sexxy Red
- Teddy Swims
- Benson Boone
- Jungle
- Two Door Cinema Club
- IVE (K-pop)
- Killer Mike
- Vince Staples
- Kesha
- Mochakk
- Black Tiger Sex Machine
- Hippo Campus
- Four Tet
- Tv Girl
- Galantis
- Loud Luxury
- Kevin Abstract
- Megan Moroney
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sir
- Ben Bohmer
- Cannons
- Teezo Touchdown
- Ethel Cain
- Skream & Benga
- Chappell Roan
- Whyte Fang
- Raye
- Don Diablo
- D4VD
- Ruel
- Walker & Royce
- Kenny Beats
- Tyla
- Alok
- Boywithuke
- Waterparks
- Briston Maroney
- Qveen Herby
- The Japanese House
- Romy
- Yoasobi
- Kasbo
- Veeze
- Flo
- Mersiv
- In This Moment
- Dadi Freyr
- Cults
- Olivia Dean
- Sam Barber
- Noizu
- Grentperez
- BIGXTHAPLUG
- Good Kid
- Hol!
- VCHA
- Kaliii
and many others
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.