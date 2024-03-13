K-pop group Seventeen, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and others to headline 2024 Lollapalooza Berlin; full lineup out!
2024 Lollapalooza Berlin's lineup boasts diverse headlining acts that will charm global music fans alike. Tickets now on sale!
After leaving Indian fans spellbound in January, the Lollapalooza train is heading to Berlin this September. Olympiastadion and Olympiapark Berlin are set to host a diverse gathering of musical acts on September 7-8, 2024, with K-pop band Seventeen and former One Direction members Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson as some of the superstar headliners of the German capital music show. The Grey City will follow a month after the annual musical festival in Grant Park, Chicago.
In 2023, Seventeen's label mates, TOMORROW X TOGETHER members, became the first K-pop group to headline the US Lollapalooza crowd. However, beyond the major American music extravaganza, other K-pop artists like soloist Eric Nam and rock band The Rose took Lolla India by storm in January 2024. Alongside TXT, NewJeans was the first K-pop girl group to grace the Lollapalooza Chicago stage in 2023. On top of that, the beloved Stray Kids members took charge at the Paris event last year. Before diving straight into the Berlin music chapter, the Lollapalooza 2024 saga will first unfold in Argentina and Chile from March 15-17, Brazil from March 24-26 and ultimately in Chicago from August 1-4.
The Lolla Chicago lineup will drop on March 19. Till then, here are all the artists (announced so far) ready to enthral concert-going melophiles this September:
Also read | BTS’ Suga shoutouts ARMYs, brings RM, Jimin & Jungkook in D-Day film trailer
2024 Lollapalooza Berlin Lineup
Lollapalooza Lineup Headliners in Berlin:
Sam Smith
Martin Garrix
Burna Boy
Seventeen (K-pop boy group)
The Chainsmokers
Louis Tomlinson
Niall Horan
Shirin David
CRO
Other performers to grace the Lollapalooza Berlin stage:
Von Wegen Lisbeth
Loyle Carner
Nothing But Thieves
Meduza
Deine Freunde
Alok
Tom Grennan
Kenya Grace
Elderbrook
Sam Tompkins
Joel Corry
Mine
Apashe With Brass Orchestra
Christopher
Natalie Jane
Casso
Chappell Roan
Thee Sacred Souls
Glass Beams
Lola Young
Henry Moodie
Levin Liam
Girls Don't Sync
Matt Maltese
Lena & Linus
B Jones
Ellice
Cloudy June
Josi
Raum27
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.