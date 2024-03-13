K-pop group Seventeen, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and others to headline 2024 Lollapalooza Berlin; full lineup out!

Seventeen and Niall Horan will take the lead as Lollapalooza Berlin headliners in September 2024.(Instagram)

After leaving Indian fans spellbound in January, the Lollapalooza train is heading to Berlin this September. Olympiastadion and Olympiapark Berlin are set to host a diverse gathering of musical acts on September 7-8, 2024, with K-pop band Seventeen and former One Direction members Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson as some of the superstar headliners of the German capital music show. The Grey City will follow a month after the annual musical festival in Grant Park, Chicago.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In 2023, Seventeen's label mates, TOMORROW X TOGETHER members, became the first K-pop group to headline the US Lollapalooza crowd. However, beyond the major American music extravaganza, other K-pop artists like soloist Eric Nam and rock band The Rose took Lolla India by storm in January 2024. Alongside TXT, NewJeans was the first K-pop girl group to grace the Lollapalooza Chicago stage in 2023. On top of that, the beloved Stray Kids members took charge at the Paris event last year. Before diving straight into the Berlin music chapter, the Lollapalooza 2024 saga will first unfold in Argentina and Chile from March 15-17, Brazil from March 24-26 and ultimately in Chicago from August 1-4.

The Lolla Chicago lineup will drop on March 19. Till then, here are all the artists (announced so far) ready to enthral concert-going melophiles this September:

Also read | BTS’ Suga shoutouts ARMYs, brings RM, Jimin & Jungkook in D-Day film trailer

2024 Lollapalooza Berlin Lineup

Lollapalooza Lineup Headliners in Berlin:

Sam Smith

Martin Garrix

Burna Boy

Seventeen (K-pop boy group)

The Chainsmokers

Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shirin David

CRO

Other performers to grace the Lollapalooza Berlin stage:

Von Wegen Lisbeth

Loyle Carner

Nothing But Thieves

Meduza

Deine Freunde

Alok

Tom Grennan

Kenya Grace

Elderbrook

Sam Tompkins

Joel Corry

Mine

Apashe With Brass Orchestra

Christopher

Natalie Jane

Casso

Chappell Roan

Thee Sacred Souls

Glass Beams

Lola Young

Henry Moodie

Levin Liam

Girls Don't Sync

Matt Maltese

Lena & Linus

B Jones

Ellice

Cloudy June

Josi

Raum27