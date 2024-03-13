BTS’ Suga shoutouts ARMYs, brings RM, Jimin & Jungkook onstage in D-Day film trailer: Watch

BTS Suga has rolled out the much-awaited trailer for his D-Day film. The theatrical rendition of his commercially successful world tour is set for a global release soon. In addition to uncut features and behind-the-scenes moments, the concert film will also highlight other BTS members, including RM, Jungkook, and Jimin, who made surprise appearances during his shows. The trailer has already provided glimpses of this, but there's more: a special shoutout for ARMYs. BTS SUGA D-Day film trailer(Bighit music)

Suga drops D-Day film trailer

On March 13 at midnight KST, Suga released the trailer for his upcoming concert film titled Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE. In 2023, before his mandatory military service, the second oldest of the group embarked on a world tour following the release of his solo album D-Day. This tour marked the first solo concert among all seven members of the group and boasted sold-out shows. The trailer offers a glimpse of thrilling footage from Suga's D-DAY THE FINAL encore concert. “When I go onstage, I think to myself that I have to kill it,” the opening line of the trailer reads in Suga’s voice.

A special message to the fans- “Concerts and singers are inseparable.” Min Yoongi might not openly show his love, for the fans like other members of the group. However, there's no doubt that he truly cares for them. His gestures have often conveyed his feelings more, than his words. That's one of the reasons why his solo global tour was a hit. “ I’m someone who thinks a concert is what completes your career as a singer. I’m someone who loves performing.” He continued.

Take a look.

Catch glimpses of BTS RM, Jimin & Jungkook in D-Day film trailer

The trailer of the film spotlighted the Indigo, Face, and Golden crooners as they made special appearances at the venues where Suga was performing last year. The show wrapped up its schedule a few weeks ahead of his mandatory service. This is something that all BTS members have done since last year, with the oldest, Jin, nearing his comeback as well.

D-Day film release date

SUGA's D-DAY tour, covering 25 concerts across 10 cities and attracting over 290,000 attendees, is set to grace the big screen with a cinematic touch. The scheduled release dates are April 10 and 13, and online ticket booking is now available.