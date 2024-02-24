BTS military discharge dates revealed: Countdown to Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope, and RM's return

BTS comeback: While currently serving their mandatory military service in South Korea, all seven members of BTS are expected to make a gradual return to the music scene in the coming years. The group will reunite one by one, following the order of their enlistment. Jin, the eldest member, is anticipated to be discharged first, with the others following suit at brief intervals. As of February 2024, two members have already enlisted, and here's a breakdown of their expected discharge dates. File- Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS pose for photographers during a press conference to introduce their new album "BE" in Seoul, South Korea on Nov. 20, 2020. Singers RM and V of the K-pop band BTS began their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, their management agency announced Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. This came a day before two of their bandmates, Jimin and Jung Kook, were also expected to report for duty. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)(AP)

When are Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope, RM returning from military

BTS, the global sensation, is set to reunite in 2025 as confirmed by their label HYBE. The group, currently dominating the music charts worldwide, has left an indelible mark and garnered a massive fandom eagerly awaiting their return. The countdown has officially begun. Presently, Suga is fulfilling his social service duties due to a shoulder injury, while the other members are fulfilling their military service obligations.

BTS’ Jin military comeback date

The oldest member of the K-pop group, who enlisted in December 2022, is anticipated to return around June 10-15, 2024. Fans can eagerly await his comeback in less than three months from now. The singer, who kicked off his solo career with the song Astronaut, enlisted shortly after its release and is expected to continue where he left until the others return.

BTS’ J-Hope military comeback date

J-Hope, also known as Jung Hoseok, began his military service on April 18, 2023, and is anticipated to conclude it around October 15-20, 2024. Prior to his enlistment, he dropped his solo album Jack in the Box, featuring tracks such as Arson, More, and = (Equal Sign). Additionally, he released a documentary and collaborated on the song J-Hope on the Street with J. Cole.

BTS' Suga military comeback date

Due to a shoulder injury, Suga aka Min Yoongi is serving in the public sector instead of the military. He began his military service on September 22, 2023, and is set to be discharged on June 21, 2025. In April 2023, he launched his first solo studio album D-Day under the name Agust D. Additionally, he regularly makes appearances on his talk show Suchwita.

BTS’ RM military comeback date

Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, along with Kim Taehyung. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025. The group's leader launched his solo album Indigo, which garnered a cult following and achieved both commercial and critical acclaim.

BTS V military comeback date

Kim Taehyung, also known as V, is expected to make his comeback on June 10, 2025, similar to RM. In addition to releasing his Billboard-charting album Layover and dominating the music charts for consecutive months, he has also gained recognition as a brand ambassador for luxury houses such as Celine and Cartier.

BTS’ Jimin military comeback date

BTS member Jimin enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023, with an anticipated discharge in June 2025, likely on June 11, 2025. Prior to his enlistment, he released his album "Face" and a collaborative solo track titled Like Crazy. He is also serving as the brand face for Dior.

BTS’ Jungkook military comeback date

Both Jimin and Jungkook enlisted together under the military companion soldiers program, leading to anticipation for their joint comeback, likely in June 2024. Jungkook released his album Golden, featuring standout tracks like Standing Next To You, which continues to set records. Additionally, his solo collaborations, including Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow, remain chart-toppers.