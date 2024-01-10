BTS’ Jungkook-Jimin share laughter in new military website's photos amid HYBE’s warning

Fresh photos of BTS members Jimin and Jungkook surfaced online, offering fans a glimpse into their military service. Despite an ongoing Intellectual Property dispute with HYBE, The Camp, a website providing military updates, released the pictures. Fans, eager to see their idols, flooded social media to witness the duo smiling together at the military base. Nevertheless, the concern remains: will this exacerbate the IT issue further? BTS’ Jungkook-Jimin new military pics(The camp)

On January 8, The Camp released new pictures of Jungkook and Jimin from their military camp. They were seen laughing together in a group photo with their unit members. Even though they wore masks, fans could still see their good looks, and everyone was happy to see them having a good time with their squad.

For the unversed, both the Seven and Like Crazy singer are enlisted under the special companion system of South Korea’s military. In this system friends or a pair of family member can serve together without feeling lonely. Fans were assured and happy, that the maknaes are having a good time.

HYBE’s intellectual property right dispute with The Camp

Several rumors surfaced on January 8th itself, claiming that HYBE, BTS' agency, had warned The Camp, a military messaging app, about using the identities and faces of BTS members who are currently serving in the military without authorization. Declaring that this unapproved use is a violation of publicity rights, the agency has stated that it plans to take legal action.

HYBE officially addressed The Camp regarding concerns about unauthorized use of BTS' image, potential misleading information, and possible privacy issues in their content. citing the act as a "violation of the Unfair Competition Prevention Act due to infringement of publicity rights", "violation of the Electronic Commerce Act” and “violation of the Personal Information Protection Act.”

Recently, The Camp released a statement announcing the removal of all BTS members from their A-list star soldiers due to the ongoing dispute with HYBE. They mentioned their decision to withhold further updates about the members. Despite this, photos continued to surface, with the idols consistently pictured in groups of soldier units. It remains to be seen whether HYBE approves of the idols' group photographs circulating online.