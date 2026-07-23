Jennifer's Body 2: Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried return; all about release date, plot - latest update

It's been 17 long years since director Karyn Kusama and writer Diablo Cody came together to debut the horror-comedy Jennifer's Bodyto the big screen. Horror outlet Dread Central has also reported that Megan Fox will return for the sequel, although an official announcement from the studio is still awaited. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/AFP and X| @CelebGlitz)

Initially, when it was released in 2009, the film did not find its audience and underperformed at the box office. Over the years, however, the film found a passionate new audience, particularly among queer horror fans.

Now, Jennifer's Body 2 appears to be closer than ever. According to a recent listing on industry publication Production Weekly, filming is expected to begin in Vancouver in October 2026. Horror outlet Dread Central has also reported that Megan Fox will return for the sequel, although an official announcement from the studio is still awaited.

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Who's returning to the sequel of Jennifer's Body and when will it be released? The reported production update has renewed excitement among fans who have spent years campaigning for a follow-up. While no release date has been announced, a late 2027 theatrical release appears possible if production begins on schedule.

Diablo Cody is returning to write Jennifer's Body 2, while Karyn Kusama is set to direct once again.

Cody told Phantasmag, “I think I felt the most like myself, as an artist, when I wrote Jennifer’s Body. At the time, I didn’t really get the opportunity to do more horror comedy because Jennifer’s Body flopped so hard, but then it found an audience later on, and I was able to do Lisa Frankenstein, and I was able to get attached to [Forbidden Fruits]. So I feel like I’m back where I belong.”

However, he has not revealed anything about the plot of the new movie.

Kusama told Deadline, “I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I do not doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.”

Fox is confirmed to reprise her role as Jennifer Check, the possessed high school cheerleader who became one of modern horror's most recognisable anti-heroines.

Amanda Seyfried, who portrayed Jennifer's best friend Anita "Needy" Lesnicki, has not yet been confirmed to return. However, Seyfried has frequently hinted at the sequel during recent press tours.

She teased, "We're making another one," during an interview with her former co-star Adam Brody on Variety Actors on Actors last year, but she made it clear that she wouldn't be interested unless Fox was also involved.

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What do we know from the prequel? The original story follows Jennifer Check (Megan Fox), a popular high school cheerleader who becomes an undead demon after a botched satanic ritual performed by an indie rock band. To survive, she must now consume the flesh of her male classmates.

Her best friend, Needy, eventually discovered the truth behind Jennifer's transformation and killed her. After being bitten by Jennifer, she inherited a portion of her demonic abilities. She later escaped from a psychiatric institution and tracked down the members of the band that had attempted to sacrifice Jennifer to Satan at the beginning of the film.

There is room for a compelling conclusion in the new sequel, Jennifer's Body 2, for a story that began with Jennifer attempting to exact revenge on Ben for abusing her.

Written by: Harini Oviya