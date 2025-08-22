Megan Fox and MGK focus on family life after welcoming daughter Saga Blade

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are settling into life as parents after welcoming their daughter, Saga Blade Fox Baker. The couple has been spending time together with their baby and focusing on building a strong family bond. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking things slowly as they adjust to life with their baby(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Last month, they took a trip to Costa Rica with their daughter, which as per sources helped them reconnect.

“Their Costa Rica trip wasn’t about rekindling a romance so much as it was about rebuilding trust. For the first time in a long while, they felt like good friends again. They have a solid understanding now,” the source was quoted as saying in a report by People.

Fox and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, are taking things slow as they adjust to life with their baby. “Megan’s not closing the door for good on a relationship, but she’s not walking back in completely either.”

Neither have commented publicly on their relationship, but the source says they are not rushing into defining it. “The truth is no one’s pushing for labels. Megan and Colson are focused on whether this evolving connection can truly last beyond just co-parenting,” the source added.

Costa Rica trip was “special” for the duo

Another source said, “They’ve come a long way since last year. They were both extremely excited when Megan found out that she was pregnant again. It was devastating for her when she felt the need to break things off.” They also described the Costa Rica trip as “special.”

“They’d been before as a couple, but never with the baby. It was very special and relaxing.”

Fox is also the mother of three sons, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, from her marriage to Brian Austin Green, which ended in 2020 after 16 years.

Megan Fox and MGK met in year 2020

Fox and MGK met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. Their relationship moved quickly, and they got engaged in January 2022. They have appeared together on red carpets, worked on music and spoken about their bond publicly.

On August 7, MGK appeared on Today with Jenna and Friends to discuss his album Lost Americana. He also shared what life is like with four-month-old Saga.

“It’s awesome. I want to detract all of the congrats to me and just move it to Megan because she really does all the work. I keep getting called ‘The Music Teacher,’” he said. “Someone the other day was like, ‘You’re such a good dad!’ Just because I was holding the baby. And she was fuming like ‘No no no no.’ She’s the one. I just play the guitar and pray that the baby is happy.”