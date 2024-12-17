Megan Fox to ‘focus on herself’ and her ‘family’ amid split with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is eagerly anticipating the next chapter of her life as she prepares to welcome her baby with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. A source close to the actress shared with Us Weekly that Fox, who has been busy with work this year, is now focusing on her family and looking forward to spending quality time with her children. This comes days after Fox parted ways with Kelly over a few text messages with other women she saw on his phone. Megan Fox is focusing on her family and eagerly awaiting the arrival of her baby with Machine Gun Kelly. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Fox ‘focusing’ on her future baby and life

The source revealed to the news outlet, “Megan is focusing on herself and her family right now. She’s been working a lot this year, so she’s looking forward to spending time with her kids.” The insider added, “No matter how she feels about MGK, she has a lot of love for him and is excited that they are going to become parents.”

A separate source shared with media outlets that Jennifer’s Body actor is “trying to focus on being positive” after she came across things “that she didn’t like” on the musician’s phone and made her “not trust him again.” The insider continued, “There are huge trust issues between them. This has happened many times before, but this time hurt even deeper because she is pregnant. She has said she isn’t getting back together with him and is moving on.”

Fox to co-parent with Kelly

The source also confirmed that the two “haven’t been in contact this last week” and “things are not looking great between them right now.” However, the insider assured that Fox is confident about giving her baby “a stable environment” as she will co-parent with Kelly.

They added, “She hopes with them taking time apart right now, they will be able to have a healthy co-parenting relationship. MGK is really letting Megan lead the way right now and is giving her space.”

Earlier this month, a source told US Weekly, “They broke up in late November. They were trying to make it work again after the pregnancy, but they are both too hot-headed and fell back into their constant fighting. They can’t get on the same page and it’s not easy for them being together.” The news came a month after Fox announced her pregnancy with Kelly’s child.