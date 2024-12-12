Megan Fox buys herself $8 million house before her split with Machine Gun Kelly as she was ‘concerned for…'

Megan Fox reportedly bought herself a house worth $8 million before breaking up with Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, sources told TMZ that the actor booked a place in one of the famous celebrity neighbourhoods in Los Angeles for her stay. Moreover, it is reported that the actor already had plans to move in alone in the new place long before the breakup happened. Fox is currently pregnant with her and Kelly’s first child together. Megan Fox purchased an $8 million home in Los Angeles before her breakup with Machine Gun Kelly. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Fox ‘concerned for her safety’

An insider revealed to the news outlet that the former couple had not lived together for a year and alleged that Jennifer’s Body actor was “concerned for her safety” as the musician frequently had people over. Fox had been shuffling between rentals before she settled for her new home.

The news of Fox’s home came on the heels of the couple’s breakup. Fox and Kelly reportedly split during their trip to Vail for Thanksgiving, just two weeks after the actor publicly announced her pregnancy. As a source told Page Six, Fox decided to part ways with the musician after she saw some unsettling interactions with other women on Kelly’s phone.

A source shared with the news outlet, “When they went away for the Thanksgiving holiday, she became suspicious and decided to go through his phone” adding that she “found text messages involving other women and decided she was done.”

Fox had ‘trust issues’ with Kelly

A source told the outlet that throughout their on-again-off-again relationship, Fox always “had trust issues because of past behaviours.” The actor was willing to try to “rebuild her trust” with Kelly. However, she is now looking forward to moving on after finding out about the messages. A source told Page Six, “Megan is a strong, independent woman and doesn’t need a man in her life.”

Fox, who shares children Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, was first connected to the singer-songwriter in 2020. The couple got engaged in January 2022, but later called off the engagement.