Taylor Swift ‘burnt out’ following end of Eras Tour, Travis Kelce ‘feels it’s important for…’

Taylor Swift is "burnt out" following the end of the Eras Tour and is "definitely looking forward to some downtime," a source told Page Six. The insider added that the singer's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, "has encouraged her to do so."

“Taylor was ready for this tour to wrap because she’s burnt out and is looking forward to some rest and relaxation,” the source told the outlet, adding that Swift “planned” for her Eras Tour to “wrap right before her birthday so she could have some time off to celebrate her 35th birthday and the holidays.”

The pop star’s Eras Tour began in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023 and concluded in Vancouver on December 8, 2024. The insider said that Kelce is “so inspired by her and proud of all the hard work she’s done.”

“At the same time, Travis feels it’s important for Taylor to take some time out for herself,” the insider added.

The singer gave an extra $197 million in bonuses to her dancers, choreographers, and other members of her tour staff over the past two years, it has been reported. “Taylor has so much to feel grateful for this birthday, not only for the incredible fans but for the entire crew who poured their hearts and souls into this tour,” one source told the outlet. “Taylor knows she couldn’t have done it without each and every one of them.”

Travis Kelce hoping to make Taylor Swift’s birthday ‘extra special’

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Kelce is hoping to make Swift’s birthday on December 13 “extra special” and “has been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while now.” One source told Page Six that the NFL athlete is “not the type to leave these things to the last minute so he’s been picking up items here and there for the past several months whenever he has a chance.”

“Some of the gifts are things Taylor has casually mentioned she would like,” the insider added.

“Although he’ll be playing on Christmas and has an away game the weekend of Taylor’s birthday, Travis is going to make sure to take time out to celebrate both occasions with her,” the source further said.

On December 15, the Chiefs are scheduled to have an away game against the Cleveland Browns, and will also take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day. This season, Swift skipped Kelce’s away games due to her Eras Tour schedule and security concerns.