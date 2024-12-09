Taylor Swift wraps up Eras Tour, making history as first ever to earn…

Taylor Swift wrapped up her Eras Tour after its successful run for 21 months. On December 8, she performed the final show of her tour in Vancouver, Canada. As the pop star brought the show to its finale, she continuously thanked her fans for making the tour a massive hit. The show was memorable for various reasons such as the singer’s secret songs, surprise guest performances, Swift’s choreography and more. Thus it comes as no surprise that the tour shattered several records as well as made some new ones. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concluded after 21 months with a record-breaking gross of over $2 billion, making it the highest-grossing tour in history. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)

Swift’s Eras Tour makes history

According to The New York Times, the singer’s production company, Taylor Swift Touring confirmed to the outlet that the tour sold a total of $2,077,618,725 tickets which is “double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history”.

Thus the tour is officially the highest-grossing tour in history as it crosses the $2 billion mark and is the first and only tour to to do so. The company also confirmed that the shows were attended by 10,168,008 people.

The Lover Songstress’s concert is followed by Coldplay concerts which have reportedly grossed $1 billion via ticket sales for their Music of the Spheres Tour which comprises 156 shows, as reported by People Magazine. Swift’s tour consisted of 149 shows.

Swift expresses love and gratitude for fans

According to the fan footage from the final show shared on X, the singer said, “I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras Tour,” right before she performed her song, Karma.

Likewise, according to a separate video shared on social media, while giving her last Lover tour speech, Swift said, “We have toured the entire world... we have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life.” She added, “We've gotten to perform for over 10 million people on this tour,” as reported by People Magazine.

Another video suggested that the fans wished “Happy Birthday” to the singer who will turn 35 on Friday, December 13. After her final show, Swift will be next seen during the Grammy Awards ceremony on February 2, 2025. She has been nominated for six awards including Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year alongside Post Malone for their collaboration on Fortnight.

Swift is also nominated for Song of the Year, sharing the recognition with Malone and Jack Antonoff for the same track. Additionally, she’s in the running for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Gracie Abrams for Us, as well as Best Pop Album for The Tortured Poets Department.