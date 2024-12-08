Taylor Swift credits fans for making Eras Tour a ‘wonderful experience’ as it wraps up soon

As the Eras Tour nears its end with the last show scheduled for December 8, Taylor Swift is filled with gratitude for her fans. On December 7, she expressed her love for her fans during the second night of her Vancouver tour stop at BC Place Stadium. The pop star thanked her fans during the show for making the tour series a successful hit. Taylor Swift expresses gratitude to fans as her Eras Tour approaches its final show on December 8. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)

Swift shows gratitude for her fans

According to a fan video circulating on X, during the show, the Lover songstress said, “This is the most fun, joyful, exciting, intense, powerful and wonderful tour I have ever done, and that's all because of the way that you have treated it,” as reported by People Magazine.

Swift continued, “There's a reason why this is my longest tour I've ever done. I've never played this many shows on a tour before, and it's just cause I really never wanted it to end, because you guys have made it into such a wonderful experience for all of us on stage.”

The singer added, “You've got all your traditions that you've created. Like, I wrote one line in a song that mentions 'make the friendship bracelets,' and I show up to the first show of the Eras Tour, and you guys made friendship bracelets, your trading friendship bracelets, you're making friends, and now, I feel like, friendship bracelets, you've kinda made that idea synonymous with the Eras Tour. That's a pretty wild thing you can do — and that's just one of the things.”

Swift’s record-breaking tour

The Blank Space singer’s Eras Tour is one for the history books which began in March 2023 in Arizona. The show was packed with an hour-long setlist that covered her entire discography. Swift did not look back as she performed across five continents and several cities while surprising the fans with something fresh in every show. She performed secret songs on piano and guitar to include songs that did not make it to the setlist.

Swift was recently also featured at the top of several streaming lists and was labelled as the Top Artist of 2024 and The Tortured Poets Department as the top album by Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music and Amazon Music.