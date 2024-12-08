Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brittany Cartwright opens up about Christmas plans amid ongoing split with Jax Taylor

ByBhavika Rathore
Dec 08, 2024 07:53 PM IST

Brittany Cartwright confirmed she won't spend Christmas with her estranged husband Jax Taylor amid their ongoing divorce.

Brittany Cartwright admitted that she will not be spending Christmas with her estranged husband Jax Taylor amid their divorce. According to TMZ, when asked if her ex would be joining in for the holiday season, she told the news outlet, “Not this year. Maybe in the future. We’ll see.” The two announced their split early this year on their podcast show When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany Podcast.

Brittany Cartwright will not spend Christmas with her estranged husband Jax Taylor amid their divorce.(Brittany Cartwright Cauchi/Instagram)
Brittany Cartwright will not spend Christmas with her estranged husband Jax Taylor amid their divorce.(Brittany Cartwright Cauchi/Instagram)

Also Read: Ben Affleck ‘loves being looked after’ by Jennifer Garner amid divorce from Jennifer Lopez: Report

Cartwright to celebrate Christmas away from Taylor

On Friday, as the Vanderpump Rules star arrived at LAX, “We’re just trying to figure things out. There’s a lot going on.” She explained that the festive season has been “tough” on her and was only able to go through it all because of her family and 3-year-old son, Cruz, whom she shares with Taylor. She said, “I make [Christmas] very special for my son. So, the whole house is decked out and I’m basically like Mrs Claus.”

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that his son, Taylor checked into a mental health facility and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Talking about chances of reconciliation with estranged husband, she shared with the outlet, “That ship has sailed.” Cartwright also admitted that “she’s very single” at the moment. This came after reports were suggesting she was “casually” dating basketball player turned-actor Julian Sensley. She also divulged that her physical relationship with Taylor’s former pal has “been over for a while," as reported by Page Six.

Also Read: Breckie Hill shuts down Barry Keoghan hook-up rumours following his split from Sabrina Carpenter: ‘I have never…'

Cartwright’s split from Taylor

Cartwright initially filed for divorce from Taylor in August, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split after five years of marriage. However, the situation took another turn in October when Taylor refiled for divorce after Cartwright mistakenly claimed in legal documents that they were never legally married. This error prompted Taylor to take action, correcting the record and proceeding with the divorce filing once again.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees...
See more
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On