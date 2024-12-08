Brittany Cartwright opens up about Christmas plans amid ongoing split with Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright admitted that she will not be spending Christmas with her estranged husband Jax Taylor amid their divorce. According to TMZ, when asked if her ex would be joining in for the holiday season, she told the news outlet, “Not this year. Maybe in the future. We’ll see.” The two announced their split early this year on their podcast show When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany Podcast. Brittany Cartwright will not spend Christmas with her estranged husband Jax Taylor amid their divorce.(Brittany Cartwright Cauchi/Instagram)

Cartwright to celebrate Christmas away from Taylor

On Friday, as the Vanderpump Rules star arrived at LAX, “We’re just trying to figure things out. There’s a lot going on.” She explained that the festive season has been “tough” on her and was only able to go through it all because of her family and 3-year-old son, Cruz, whom she shares with Taylor. She said, “I make [Christmas] very special for my son. So, the whole house is decked out and I’m basically like Mrs Claus.”

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that his son, Taylor checked into a mental health facility and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Talking about chances of reconciliation with estranged husband, she shared with the outlet, “That ship has sailed.” Cartwright also admitted that “she’s very single” at the moment. This came after reports were suggesting she was “casually” dating basketball player turned-actor Julian Sensley. She also divulged that her physical relationship with Taylor’s former pal has “been over for a while," as reported by Page Six.

Cartwright’s split from Taylor

Cartwright initially filed for divorce from Taylor in August, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split after five years of marriage. However, the situation took another turn in October when Taylor refiled for divorce after Cartwright mistakenly claimed in legal documents that they were never legally married. This error prompted Taylor to take action, correcting the record and proceeding with the divorce filing once again.