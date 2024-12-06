Travis Kelce 'under pressure' to pick perfect ring for Taylor Swift; wants an ‘unforgettable’ proposal

Travis Kelce is reportedly feeling the pressure as he plans to pop the question to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Sources revealed to RadarOnline that the NFL star is determined to pick the perfect ring, wanting everything to be just right for the momentous occasion. They added that he “doesn't want to fumble this one”. NFL star Travis Kelce is preparing to propose to Taylor Swift, feeling the pressure to select an exceptional ring. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: French debutante reacts to Apple Martin’s ‘mean girl’ claims, defends Chris Martin's daughter

Kelce ‘under pressure’ as he picks ring for Swift

The sources told the news outlet, “He's been putting a lot of pressure on himself to make every detail of this proposal perfect, especially the ring." It is being said that Kelce is ready to spend a good fortune to pick the right ring as he cashed in more than $45 million from his NFL deals and endorsements.

The insider shared, “The rule is the ring should be worth a good three months' salary, so he's looking to spend some $12 million on it. No one's going to be able to call him cheap." Spilling the beans, the source added, “He wants the whole thing to be unforgettable, and that includes finding the right ring. He wants something that will sweep Taylor off her feet!" But it goes beyond the rock.”

Also Read: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Maddox takes after his mother: ‘Actually, he is a…'

The proposal is ‘stressing out’ Kelce

The couple first sparked rumours of romance in 2023 and quickly became a fan-favourite romance. Fans went into a frenzy when Kelce revealed that he “can’t wait” to have a baby on his podcast.

However, marriage comes first for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end player before entering the bliss of parenthood, as reported by a mole to RadarOnline. For now, Kelce is breaking a sweat over planning the perfect proposal for the Lover songstress and picking the correct ring is a major chunk of it.

A source told the news outlet, “The actual proposal is also stressing him out. He's not the type to do things halfway, so he's been brainstorming the perfect location – and it all has to be a big surprise.” The insider added, “He wants it to be worthy of making it into one of her love songs. He's really obsessing over it!"