French debutante reacts to Apple Martin’s ‘mean girl’ claims, defends Chris Martin's daughter

Apple Martin recently faced unwarranted criticism following her debutante ball appearance. A viral video sparked rumors of a "mean girl" attitude. However, following the backlash, the fellow debutante has come forward to defend Apple. French debutante reacts to Apple Martin’s ‘mean girl’ claims

The 20-year-old made a stunning debut at the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes, wearing a custom Valentino gown that took 750 hours to create. The event was a family affair, with Chris, Moses, and Gwyneth also sporting Valentino outfits.

Fellow debutante defends Apple Martin

A video recently went viral showcasing Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay's Chris Martin, playfully jumping into a photo moment with fellow debutante Aliénor Loppin de Montmort. Apple struck some poses, and the internet was not "very happy" with the cameo, with many viewers labeling her as rude or attention-seeking.

However, in a new statement to PEOPLE, Loppin de Montmort is defending Apple, calling her “the nicest girl ever” and insisting that she doesn't deserve such backlash. “Apple is genuinely the nicest girl ever! She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting,” the fellow debutante told the magazine. “She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs," she added.

In the viral video, Loppin de Montmort was posing in her black gown when she turned around to see Apple stepping into the frame and striking several poses. Unfazed by the moment, she carried on with her walk. The two women, who both made their high-society debut at the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, have since been enjoying their moment of celebration.

Chris and Gwyneth unite at Apple Martin’s Paris debutante ball

The Paris debutante ball also brought together the rarely seen ex-couple, Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow, who posed together with their daughter. The 47-year-old Coldplay frontman, in custom Valentino, was later seen sharing a sweet slow dance with Apple.

Apple wasn’t the only celebrity child at the event, as Nicole Ari Parker’s daughter, Sophie, also made an appearance. Previous debutantes at the prestigious event have included Margaret Qualley, Lily Collins, and Ava Phillippe, among other well-known figures.

After the viral backlash, the 20 years old collegegoer, also headlined the event for an eye-roll moment during a conversation with her date, Count Leo Henckel von Donnersmarck, a New York University student, according to PageSix, but netizens were quick to defend the Starkid. On the other hand, Gwyneth Paltrow expressed her pride in her daughter on Instagram, sharing photos and videos from the event. In one post, Paltrow wrote, “My beautiful daughter in @maisonvalentino.” Later she shared a carousel of family moments including photos of her daughter, son Moses, Chris Martin, and her mother, Blythe Danner, with the caption, "A special long weekend in Paris."