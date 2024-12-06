Who was Kabir ‘Kabeezy’ Singh? America’s Got Talent comic dies at 39; sudden passing under investigation

Well-known comedian and America’s Got Talent star Kabir Singh was found dead on Wednesday at the age of 39. The actor and comedian’s body was discovered at his San Francisco, California home. The sudden passing is currently under investigation by the police, though a friend stated that he passed away peacefully in his sleep. Authorities are awaiting the toxicology report. Kabir ‘Kabeezy’ Singh dies at 39(X)

Kabir ‘Kabeezy’ Singh dead at 39

Kabir Singh passed away in the San Francisco Bay Area, as reported by TMZ. The comedian, known for his role in Family Guy, rose to prominence on America's Got Talent in 2021, where he made it to the semifinals before being eliminated. That season, magician Dustin Tavella ultimately took home the win.

Singh's close friend, Jeremy Curry, paid tribute to him on Facebook on Thursday, December 5, sharing a heartfelt post alongside a photo of the two smiling together. “He passed away peacefully in his sleep and this is the most devastating post I’ve posted…,” Curry wrote in a post. “Services will be Saturday, December 14 at 8:30 am @ Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward… Please keep his family and fiancé in your thoughts and prayers….I Love you bro,” he continued.

Kabir Singh's fiancée confirmed his passing in a statement to People. Sources close to the matter revealed that Singh had been facing health challenges, and authorities believe he likely died of natural causes, though an investigation is still underway.

Who was comedian Kabir Singh?

Born in Portland to Indian parents, Kabir Singh discovered his passion for comedy at just nine years old when his family moved back to Mumbai. Kabir was often teased for being the American kid and thus he mastered three different languages to entertain and communicate. At 13, he moved back to the United States, and these experiences later became the foundation of his comedy, as he masterfully used humour to present cultural clashes and share the realities of being Indian-American.

Kabir was known for his stand-up performances, gracing major platforms like Comedy Central, the BBC, and Family Guy. His career highlights include sharing the stage with comedy legends such as Dave Chappelle, Jo Koy, and Russell Peters. He was also a regular on tour with stars like Anjelah Johnson and Aries Spears.

Kabir headlined the internationally acclaimed Outsourced Comedy Tour and was among the few comedians to sell out nights at iconic venues, including the Hollywood Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, Cobbs Comedy Club, and the Improv clubs in Brea, Irvine, and Melrose.

in 2015, he headlined seven sold-out shows in the UK and four in India during a 14-city international tour. His last show was on November 2, 2023, in Manteca, California. His television credits included appearances on Gabriel Iglesias’ Stand-Up Revolution, the Starz Network, and Fox.