Indian man's video shows ‘zombie-like people’ in San Francisco street: 'Most unsafe place I've been to'

An Indian YouTuber visiting San Francisco shared a disturbing video shedding light on issues such as homelessness, drug addiction and public safety plaguing the city in recent years. A street in San Francisco, United States, showed people who were partially conscious. (X/@Ishansharma7390)

"This is San Francisco. The tech capital of America. Home to the world's brightest minds. And the biggest tech companies," Ishan Sharma said in his post on X (formerly Twitter)

The footage shows people on the pavement, who appear to not be fully conscious, along with a person visibly struggling to walk. All of them have their heads bent down.

Sharma said it was the most unsafe place he has even been to and added, "Half of the streets are filled with: homeless, mentally unstable, high on drugs or a combination of all."

"Zombie-like people walking on the streets. It is the utopia of tech capitalism gone wrong."

Watch the video here:

“No, it's not the tech capital anymore, most of them have already shifted to Austin, Texas. City centres are almost deserted, with properties losing 90% of their value since 2016. San Francisco is not the same anymore,” X user Abhishek Shaw said, reacting to Sharma's post.

Last month, billionaire Elon Musk criticised San Francisco's homeless population, referring to them as "violent, drug zombies" during an interview with Tucker Carlson.

The Tesla and SpacX chief said that if one walks around the streets of San Francisco, they are sure to encounter homeless people who are "violent, drug zombies".

Ishan Sharma, who has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, has been documenting his moments from his US visit for the past couple of weeks.

During another US visit earlier this year, he was slammed online for refusing to return his balance amount after he ordered food worth $45 and paid $50 in cash.

