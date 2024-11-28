Menu Explore
Indian man's video shows 'zombie-like people' in San Francisco street: 'Most unsafe place I've been to'

ByHT Trending Desk
Nov 28, 2024 05:55 PM IST

Indian YouTuber Ishan Sharma's video paints a stark contrast to San Francisco's celebrated image as the tech capital of the world.

An Indian YouTuber visiting San Francisco shared a disturbing video shedding light on issues such as homelessness, drug addiction and public safety plaguing the city in recent years.

A street in San Francisco, United States, showed people who were partially conscious. (X/@Ishansharma7390)
A street in San Francisco, United States, showed people who were partially conscious. (X/@Ishansharma7390)

"This is San Francisco. The tech capital of America. Home to the world's brightest minds. And the biggest tech companies," Ishan Sharma said in his post on X (formerly Twitter)

The footage shows people on the pavement, who appear to not be fully conscious, along with a person visibly struggling to walk. All of them have their heads bent down.

Sharma said it was the most unsafe place he has even been to and added, "Half of the streets are filled with: homeless, mentally unstable, high on drugs or a combination of all."

"Zombie-like people walking on the streets. It is the utopia of tech capitalism gone wrong."

(Also Read: 'Drug zombies with dead eyes': Billionaire Elon Musk mocks homeless people in San Francisco)

“No, it's not the tech capital anymore, most of them have already shifted to Austin, Texas. City centres are almost deserted, with properties losing 90% of their value since 2016. San Francisco is not the same anymore,” X user Abhishek Shaw said, reacting to Sharma's post.

Last month, billionaire Elon Musk criticised San Francisco's homeless population, referring to them as "violent, drug zombies" during an interview with Tucker Carlson.

The Tesla and SpacX chief said that if one walks around the streets of San Francisco, they are sure to encounter homeless people who are "violent, drug zombies".

Ishan Sharma, who has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, has been documenting his moments from his US visit for the past couple of weeks.

During another US visit earlier this year, he was slammed online for refusing to return his balance amount after he ordered food worth $45 and paid $50 in cash.

(Also Read: Indian man trashes iconic Las Vegas 5-star hotel over 1,200 water at 2 am check-in)

Follow Us On