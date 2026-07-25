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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 26, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, July 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jul 25, 2026, 23:11:30 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #LitTalk

    What: Open Book Club | Sublimation by Isabel J Kim

    Gram it: Are you too mesmerised seeing the clouds hover over Delhi skies of late? Here’s a view of the same from Karol Bagh. The weather department has forecast mostly cloudy skies with frequent rain spells and gusty winds along with a maximum temperature around 32°C today. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    Gram it: Are you too mesmerised seeing the clouds hover over Delhi skies of late? Here’s a view of the same from Karol Bagh. The weather department has forecast mostly cloudy skies with frequent rain spells and gusty winds along with a maximum temperature around 32°C today. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

    Where: The Chapters Bookstore, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Gurugram

    When: July 26

    Timing: 11am

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Barkha Ritu 2026 Ft. Rahul Shivkumar Sharma (Santoor) & Ustad Shujaat Khan (Sitar)

    Where: Auditorium 2, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

    When: July 26

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Book Discussion | The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Moderator: Beetashok Chatterjee)

    Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram

    When: July 26

    Timing: 11am to 1pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Flux of Being – Artworks by Ravi Kant Jha

    Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

    When: July 26

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Meet & Greet with Sudha Murty

    Where: Pupilio Bookstore, Ground Floor, Manu Plaza, Shakti Khand I, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

    When: July 26

    Timing: 3.30pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

    #CineCall

    What: The Playboy of the Western World (Director: Caitríona McLaughlin)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 26

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Mini Fridge Magnets

    Where: The Gully Cafe, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: July 26

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Na Sar Na Pair Ft. Manpreet Singh

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: July 26

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On July 26, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On July 26, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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