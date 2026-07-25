HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 26, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#LitTalk What: Open Book Club | Sublimation by Isabel J Kim Gram it: Are you too mesmerised seeing the clouds hover over Delhi skies of late? Here’s a view of the same from Karol Bagh. The weather department has forecast mostly cloudy skies with frequent rain spells and gusty winds along with a maximum temperature around 32°C today. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: The Chapters Bookstore, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Gurugram

When: July 26

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: Barkha Ritu 2026 Ft. Rahul Shivkumar Sharma (Santoor) & Ustad Shujaat Khan (Sitar)

Where: Auditorium 2, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: July 26

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#LitTalk What: Book Discussion | The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Moderator: Beetashok Chatterjee)

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram

When: July 26

Timing: 11am to 1pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: Flux of Being – Artworks by Ravi Kant Jha

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

When: July 26

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: Meet & Greet with Sudha Murty

Where: Pupilio Bookstore, Ground Floor, Manu Plaza, Shakti Khand I, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

When: July 26

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

#CineCall What: The Playboy of the Western World (Director: Caitríona McLaughlin)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

PlayDate What: Workshop | Mini Fridge Magnets

Where: The Gully Cafe, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 26

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Na Sar Na Pair Ft. Manpreet Singh

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 26

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

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