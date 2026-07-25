HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 26, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#LitTalk
What: Open Book Club | Sublimation by Isabel J Kim
Where: The Chapters Bookstore, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Gurugram
When: July 26
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Barkha Ritu 2026 Ft. Rahul Shivkumar Sharma (Santoor) & Ustad Shujaat Khan (Sitar)
Where: Auditorium 2, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road
When: July 26
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Moderator: Beetashok Chatterjee)
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram
When: July 26
Timing: 11am to 1pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Flux of Being – Artworks by Ravi Kant Jha
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate
When: July 26
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Meet & Greet with Sudha Murty
Where: Pupilio Bookstore, Ground Floor, Manu Plaza, Shakti Khand I, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad
When: July 26
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: The Playboy of the Western World (Director: Caitríona McLaughlin)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
PlayDate
What: Workshop | Mini Fridge Magnets
Where: The Gully Cafe, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: July 26
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Na Sar Na Pair Ft. Manpreet Singh
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 26
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction