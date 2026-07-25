Bihar CM unveils development projects worth over ₹11,000 crore

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 2,476 development projects worth ₹11,464 crore to mark his 100 days in office. Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary. (HT photo)

Speaking at an event at BIT Mesra, Patna campus, Choudhary described the milestone as a period of “service, resolve and dedication” focused on education, health, industry, agriculture, infrastructure and good governance.

Choudhary, who took oath earlier this year, emphasised that “this government belongs to the people of Bihar; we are your servants.” He highlighted key initiatives including the establishment of 211 new degree colleges in a single day, conversion of 551 schools into model schools and plans for similar schools in every block. The government has also advanced AI-based smart governance, medical and industrial infrastructure expansion and township development.

The chief minister outlined ambitious industrial goals, saying that his government aims to set up at least one major industry in every district and attract ₹5 lakh crore in investments by November 20. Major projects include an electronics manufacturing park in Vaishali’s Rajapakar expected to generate investments of ₹20,000-30,000 crore and around one lakh jobs, a dedicated steel plant hub on nearly 3,000 acres in an integrated manufacturing cluster in Gaya.

He said that the government was seriously contemplating opening 25 new sugar mills over the next five years to boost agro-based industries. He also spoke of developing approximately 200 km of marine drive (like JP Ganga Path) across the state in the coming three years, with an expected investment of around ₹1 lakh crore. Additional infrastructure plans include river corridors along the Gandak and Kosi and a Jeevika Tower in Patna as a modern centre for women’s self-help groups and empowerment.

The government has been running ‘Sahayog Shivirs’ (support camps) across all 534 blocks to resolve public grievances, with over 7 lakh applications received and nearly 90% disposed of so far. Choudhary said he would personally review unresolved cases monthly. He lauded the visions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former CM Nitish Kumar and icons like Karpuri Thakur and Sri Krishna Singh for a developed India..

The CM further said that the government has prepared a comprehensive roadmap for educational revamp, which includes digital education initiatives and the revival of historic universities. Land has been allocated for the development of Vikramshila University, while new institutions are planned — an AI and computer science university named after Syama Prasad Mookerjee and an architecture and engineering university after Shaheed Jubbah Sahni.

A research centre dedicated to Karpuri Thakur is also on the anvil. On the health front, measures have been announced to end unnecessary referrals from district and sub-divisional hospitals for non-serious cases after August 15, alongside expansion of facilities through public-private partnerships to deliver quality care closer to home.

Electric buses flagged off under PM e-bus scheme

In a parallel event at Veterinary College Ground in Patna, CM Samrat Choudhary flagged off the first batch of electric buses under the Prime Minister e-Bus Sewa scheme, along with new deluxe buses of the Bihar state road transport corporation (BSRTC). Bihar has received approval for 400 electric buses (200 of 12-metre and 200 of 9-metre category), aimed at modernising public transport and reducing air pollution in cities including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga and Purnea.

Choudhary also inaugurated 76 new deluxe buses (3 AC and 73 non-AC) from BSRTC’s fleet of 149. These will operate on inter-state routes connecting Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Haryana, and other destinations, offering safer, more reliable and affordable options for passengers.

New 400-bed orthopedic super-specialty building inaugurated at LNJP

Chief minister Choudhary inaugurated a new 400-bed ultra-modern orthopedic super specialty hospital building at Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital in Patna. The facility features state-of-the-art modular operation theatres, ICUs, a sports injury centre, advanced radiology, physiotherapy, trauma-emergency services and comprehensive rehabilitation under one roof.

Officials said the hospital will significantly reduce the need for patients from Bihar to travel to other states for specialised bone and joint care. The development aligns with the government’s broader push to strengthen healthcare infrastructure through public-private partnerships and minimise unnecessary referrals from district and sub-divisional hospitals after August 15.