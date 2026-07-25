Baghpat: Wanted in 38 cases, Sushil Mooch gang sharpshooter killed

A ₹50,000 reward-carrying gangster, allegedly linked to the notorious Sushil Mooch gang, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh STF’s Meerut unit and the Baghpat police in Baghpat district on Saturday. Police identified the deceased as Vipul alias “Khooni”, who allegedly faced 38 criminal cases across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. For representation only (Sourced)

The police said Vipul Singh, a resident of Bhabhisa village in Shamli district, sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire in the Singhawali Ahir area. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police recovered two .32 bore pistols, live and spent cartridges, and an Apache motorcycle from his possession.

According to officials, Vipul allegedly worked as a sharpshooter for the Sushil Mooch gang and was wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion, kidnapping, offences under the Arms Act, Gangsters Act, and NDPS Act.

Police said he carried a ₹50,000 reward announced by the Shamli police in a criminal intimidation case. He was also allegedly absconding in a 2014 murder case and had non-bailable warrants pending after repeatedly failing to appear before the trial court while on bail.

Investigators alleged that Vipul and his associates murdered notorious criminal Bhim Bhabhisa in 2014 after luring him to a house in Alam village and attacking him with iron rods. In 2017, police alleged that he and his associates robbed a vehicle in Saharanpur and later murdered the woman village head of Manpur on suspicion that she had informed the police.

Police also alleged that he had threatened a prosecution witness in a pending murder trial, demanding money allegedly spent on the case and warning of serious consequences if the demand was not met.

According to police records, Vipul had 38 criminal cases registered in Shamli, Baghpat, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Delhi, and other jurisdictions. Mandatory legal formalities related to the encounter are underway.