‘Isn’t this illegal?’: Andrew Tate erupts over SHU detention as Miami extradition battle takes another dramatic turn

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate remain in federal custody in Miami after being arrested on July 19 on a UK extradition request. The brothers are fighting extradition while facing fresh criminal charges announced by the UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). ‘Isn’t this illegal?’: Andrew Tate erupts over SHU treatment amid extradition. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

Andrew Tate has now raised questions about the conditions inside the jail, claiming he has spent most of the past week locked inside his cell with very limited time outside. His latest statement comes as court proceedings continue and both brothers continue to deny all allegations against them.

Andrew Tate raises concerns over Special Housing Unit conditions On July 25, Andrew Tate posted about his time inside the Special Housing Unit (SHU), saying he had not received the amount of exercise time required.

He wrote: “Of the 7 days I have been in Special Housing Unit I have been allowed my daily 1 hour exercise only twice.

For 5 of the days I remain in my cell for 24 hours, ignored fully, never even seeing a guard.

Isn’t this illegal?

Isn’t my one hour of yard enforced by law?

Where are my rights?”