 Indian man trashes iconic Las Vegas 5-star hotel over ₹1,200 water at 2 am check-in: 'I'm spoilt with Taj'
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
New Delhi
Indian man trashes iconic Las Vegas 5-star hotel over 1,200 water at 2 am check-in: ‘I’m spoilt with Taj'

ByHT Trending Desk
Aug 12, 2024 05:42 PM IST

Ishaan Sharma, who stayed at Ceasars Palace, Las Vegas, highlighted the difference in American hospitality and Indian hospitality.

An Indian YouTuber, who has been documenting his visit to the United States on X (formerly Twitter), expressed his disappointment with the lack of hospitality in American hotels, calling it his biggest cultural shock during his trip.

YouTuber Ishan Sharma shared his notes on American hospitality.
YouTuber Ishan Sharma shared his notes on American hospitality.

Praising the Tata-owned Taj Hotels in India, Ishan Sharma, 22, highlighted the stark difference in hospitality in America.

The YouTuber recalled checking into the iconic Caesars Palace hotel in Las Vegas at 2 am, when he was told by the hotel staff that a bottle of drinking water costs $14.99 ( 1,258).

"My biggest culture shock - American hotels. They just don't get hospitality. Funny how they ask for tips but won't even give complementary water," he said.

The Bengaluru man, who also stayed at 3-star and 4-star hotels during his US trip, checked into Ceasars Palace on Monday.

"...basic things like helping with luggage, being accommodating were missing. I check in at 2 am tired from the flight and asked for a glass of water, they say 'it's $14.99 for a 200 ml bottle you can buy it'," he said in his X post about the hotel where a room costs $200 ( 16,792) a night.

"Complete lack of empathy. Unbelievable! Never expected this," he said, tagging Ceasars Palace as well as sharing a photo of the hotel's reception.

Take a look at his post:

Several other X user in India shared their notes on western hospitality and said this is how it has been for decades and that it is nothing new.

One of the users also pointed out that tap water is potable in the United States.

“Ishan, America understands hospitality differently. Whether it be planes, hotels, restaurants, ships, etc. It’s been so for decades,” Sanjay Lazar said.

(Also Read: Indian man gets Mercedes Uber with woman driver in Los Angeles. A stark contrast in Bengaluru)

About Ceasars Palace

Ceasars Palace, one of the most prominent landmarks in Las Vegas, has over 3,500 guest rooms spread across six towers.

