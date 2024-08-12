Indian man gets Mercedes Uber with woman driver in Los Angeles. A stark contrast in Bengaluru

An Indian YouTuber, who is visiting Los Angeles, shared a photo of a Mercedes cab he was allotted when he made a booking on Uber. The difference in the cars highlighted the stark contrast between US and India Uber services.(X/@Ishansharma7390, @_aditya_gautam)

Ishan Sharma shared the photo of the swanky, white Mercedes-Benz A-Class which was parked by the side of a wide road.

"Booked a regular Uber. A Mercedes pulls up! Only in Los Angeles," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The Uber driver was a woman with a rating of 4.91, going by the photo displayed on Sharma's app.

"Got her to listen to Punjabi music," he said, adding that he got the Mercedes Uber for $13 (Rs. 1091)

Take a look at the post:

The post garnered quite a bit of attention on X, getting responses from Indian users who shared similar experiences of getting luxury Uber carbs in countries like the UAE and Austria.

“Happened with me everyday in Dubai,” X user Shweta Kukreja said.

Among those who responded to the Indian youtuber was an Indian youtuber based in Dubai, who shared the photo of a humble Maruti Swift Dzire he got when he made the booking for an Uber Premium cab in Bengaluru.

"Booked an Uber premier in Bangalore, India," Aditya Gautam said, sharing the photo of a run-down white Maruti Swift Dzire.

