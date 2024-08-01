Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Merc line up outside Delhi’s poshest mall. But the car that caught everyone’s attention was…

The sight of luxury cars and affluent shoppers is not an unfamiliar sight at a popular south Delhi mall that is home to several luxury brands. A recent video that has caught social media's attention captures a charming scene of a humble Swift Dzire cab waiting in line among a fleet of Lamborghinis, Rolls Royces, and Mercedes. A fleet of cars outside DLF Emporio mall in south Delhi. (Instagram/delhi_exotica)

The video from DLF Emporio mall in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj showed the expensive cars entering the mall and waiting in line for parking after the security-check.

"When you go to south Delhi's most expensive mall," said Instagram account delhi_exotica in the caption.

Watch the viral video here:

The white Swift cab, moving slowly behind a yellow Lamborghini Huracan, was also stopped by the security for checks. The cab, presumably, was dropping a customer at the mall.

The video, shared earlier this week, garnered over seven million views (and counting) and prompted amused users to drop their thoughts in the comments section.

“Lord Swift enter the chat,” Instagram user Raj said.

“Swift be like: kahi galti se clutch na chuut jaye (I hope I don't leave the clutch),” another person said.

User Anuj Tiwari wondered if the mall allows rickshaws.

“Pakistan whole GDP at one place,” another user joked.

Another user said that the “ultra rich” people come in taxis.

The visuals of the modest Swift Dzire against the backdrop of opulence - of luxury cars and luxury brands such as Dior and Louis Vuitton at the Delhi mall -charmed users, making it a standout hit on social media.

Cars stuck in Delhi, Gurgaon rain

Wednesday night's downpour led to flooding of roads and even residential properties in several parts of the national capital region (NCR). Cars and other vehicles were seen navigating flooded roads.

Several parts of Delhi remained waterlogged on Thursday, a day after heavy showers unleashed chaos in the city, officials said, adding that five people have died in separate rain-related incidents so far.