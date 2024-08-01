SUV spins out of control in Gurgaon's flooded waters after heavy rain, driver stuck inside. Video

Vehicles struggled to navigate the roads in Gurgaon and parts of Delhi after heavy rain in the national capital region (NCR) crippled normal life on Wednesday evening. A heavy downpour on Wednesday led to massive traffic congestion across Gurgaon and the National Highway 48, causing severe inconvenience to commuters. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

A report by Gururgam News showed a white SUV taxi spinning out of control in flooded waters in Gurgaon even as the driver was stuck inside.

In Gurgaon, at least three pedestrians died from electrocution near Iffco Chowk metro station when they came in contact with a power supply cable which broke after an uprooted tree fell on it during the heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

The basements of several housing societies, which had cars parked, were flooded.

Rain-affected areas in Gurgaon were Narsinghpur Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road, Udyog Vihar, Sohna Road, Basai, Khandsa Road, and Pataudi Road.

Two people were killed after the rain in Delhi led to water logging.

Guragon, often referred to as “Millennium City”, struggles with flooding every monsoon, often compounded by the inadequate drainage system

Rain holiday for Delhi schools

Schools in the national capital are shut on Thursday after prediction of more rain, authorities said. Delhi has been put on a 'red' alert. Multiple areas, including the heart of Delhi, Kashmere Gate and Rajinder Nagar, among others, were inundated following the heavy rain.

The Met department has advised people to remain indoors, secure windows and doors and refrain from unnecessary travel.

Traffic jams in Noida too

Nightmarish traffic blocks were reported in Noida too following the heavy rain on Wednesday evening.