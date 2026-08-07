William Orbit cause of death: How did Grammy-winning producer for Madonna and Blur die at 69?

William Orbit, the Grammy-winning artist and producer renowned for his collaborations with Madonna, All Saints, and Blur, passed away on July 23. He was 69 years old. Grammy-winning artist William Orbit, known for his collaborations with Pink and Blur, died at 69 on July 23. His family confirmed his death in an Instagram post, expressing sorrow and asking for privacy during their time of loss. (X@Rowetta)

The family of Orbit confirmed his passing in a statement shared on his Instagram account on Friday.

“It is with profound sadness that the family and friends of William Orbit announce that William passed away at home on 23rd July 2026,” the family said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by his passing. He will be greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship and kindness. We kindly ask that the privacy of William’s family and close friends is respected during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, several fans paid their tributes to the late actor, with one saying: Such a huge fan of @WilliamOrbit🎵 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽I used to get ready to this tune & sing along every night at one time. RIP #WilliamOrbit #Legend 🙌🏽❤️🕊️ Sending my love & condolences to his loved ones ❤️"

“Sad to learn of the passing of music legend William Orbit an incredible talent his production skills were responsible for so many amazing tracks over the years / I will be playing his Adagioforstrings (ferry mix) as tribute tonight thoughts with his family and friends x,” another wrote on X.

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