Kate Middleton and Prince William’s rare photo: Royal couple hold hands at state banquet

A rare moment involving Prince William and Kate Middleton has gone viral on social media. The video shows the royal couple holding hands in a rare display of public affection at the state banquet. King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the event for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Kate Middleton and Prince William are holding hands in a behind-the-scenes photo from the state banquet. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

“A day to remember in Windsor for the State Visit of @potus,” reads a post shared on the official Instagram profile dedicated to the Prince and Princess of Wales. The video is a montage of various shots, including one of the royal couple holding hands.

The picture has also reached X, prompting people to share varied love-filled remarks.

How did social media react?

“Just a gorgeous dress the Princess of Wales is wearing. She looks beautiful,” an individual posted. “Always impeccably dressed with grace and style,” added another.

A third remarked, “I think that’s the most beautiful dress I’ve seen her wearing.” A fourth wrote, “Ooh, I missed the hand holding. I was too mesmerised by her beautiful hair.”

What did Kate Middleton Wear?

Kate Middleton chose a floor-length Phillipa Lepley gown for the occasion and completed her look with a high-necked and long-sleeved gold overlay. She had a blue sash with medals on her lapel and wore one of her favourite tiaras - the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara. The jewellery piece originally belonged to Queen Mary and was later given to Queen Elizabeth II. The Princess of Wales complemented her look with a pearl-encrusted clutch.

What did Prince William wear?

The Prince of Wales was seen in his Windsor Uniform for the lavish gala dinner. He was wearing a white shirt paired with black trousers, a dark navy blazer with a red collar, and a blue sash.