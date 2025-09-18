Did Queen Camilla give ‘side-eye’ to Kate Middleton? Fans are certain she did

A video showing a moment from Kate Middleton’s conversation with Melania Trump, with Queen Camilla standing at the side, has created chatter on social media. Fans are claiming that King Charles's wife gave a “side-eye” to the Princess of Wales before apparently gesturing for her to move away. Fans speculating that Queen Camilla gave a side-eye to Kate Middleton have prompted people to post varied remarks. (Reuters)

“I’m here for Camilla’s side-eye,” an X user wrote, claiming that the video shows Camilla giving a side-eye to Middleton. Since being posted, the video has garnered over one million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Don't think she likes Catherine.” Another added, “Brilliantly spotted.” A third expressed, “Jealousy is the reason for the side eye.” A fourth wrote, “It looks as though Melania spoke to Catherine, so she stepped across to join the conversation, but Camilla didn’t look very happy about it.”

Queen Camilla’s “awkward body language”:

The video captured the royals and the Americans after Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed the US president and his wife and escorted them to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla.

After exchanging the initial greetings, King Charles and Prince William engaged in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, while Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales interacted with Melania Trump.

During the conversation, fans also noticed Camelia’s "awkward body language.” Some claimed that she later gestured Middleton to move away, and the 43-year-old obliged.

Why are the Trumps in the UK?

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump received a royal welcome as they landed in the UK for their three-day visit. On the first day, the duo also attended a dinner hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.