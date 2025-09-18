Fans notice Queen Camilla’s ‘awkward body language’ during conversation with Kate Middleton, Melania Trump

Footage of what appeared to be an awkward moment involving Queen Camilla was captured as the royal stood beside Kate Middleton during a conversation with First Lady Melania Trump at the formal state visit welcome. Many claimed that it seemed that the Queen looked around “awkwardly and cluelessly” as the Princess of Wales continued her interaction with the first lady. The 78-year-old also appeared to instruct Middleton to move along, which the 43-year-old royal obliged. British royals Queen Camilla and Princess Kate Middleton had a conversation with US First Lady Melania Trump. (Reuters, AP)

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump are on their three-day visit to the UK. Prince William and Princess Kate met the Americans on the royal grounds before escorting the guests to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

After the initial greetings, President Trump began speaking to King Charles and Prince William. Camilia and Middleton turned to Melania to have a conversation. The now-viral moment involving the two royals was captured during this interaction, where Queen Camilla looked uncomfortable and started awkwardly looking around.

She then seemingly motioned the Princess to move along by sweeping her hand, and Middleton wrapped up her conversation with Melania and walked away to join her husband.

How did social media react?

The moment prompted a series of reactions on social media. An individual posted, “What’s happening with Camilla? She seems to feel out of place, looking around for an exit.” Another added, “I love the way Princess Catherine always looks so happy and interested in talking to whoever comes to visit. She’s such a beauty and chooses her clothes well!”

A third joked, “Camilla is looking for an escape route.” A fourth wrote, “What is wrong with Queen Camilla?”

The American president and his wife were hosted by the royal family at St. George’s for dinner, which included big names in the tech and business world, including Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Apple CEO Tim Cook.