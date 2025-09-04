Kate Middleton debuts blonde hair: A look at her past dramatic hair transformations

The Princess of Wales made a stylish return to public duties as she joined Prince William at the Natural History Museum in London. Kate Middleton, 43, unveiled a noticeably lighter hair color with her brunette locks transformed into a softer blonde shade after the family’s Greek summer holiday, reported Daily Mail. Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, debuts new blonde hair during recent public outing.(AP)

The report added that Kate, who has been a patron of the museum since 2013, appeared elegant in a fitted tweed blazer, white shirt, tailored trousers and brown flats. She completed the look with her Daniella Draper alphabet necklace, engraved with the initials of her children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Supporting conservation and education

The royal couple toured the museum’s newly transformed gardens, where they met schoolchildren participating in biodiversity projects. Despite the rain, Kate was smiling warmly as she sheltered some students under her umbrella.

Prince William and Kate also observed how cutting-edge technology, like sensor networks, is being used to monitor environmental data in the gardens. They also joined pond-dipping sessions and met students from Manchester involved in the National Education Nature Park program, which has already engaged over 7,500 schools across the United Kingdom, per The Sun.

The project is part of the museum’s Urban Nature Movement, which aims to inspire youth to connect with and protect the natural world. Both Kate and Prince William have made environmental causes central to their public work.

Kate’s hair through the years

The Princess’s new blonde locks have sparked comparisons with her previous transformations. Throughout the years, she's tried caramel highlights, chocolate brown shades, tawny colors, and light streaks. In April 2011, Kate Middleton wore chestnut colored hair for her royal wedding.

In 2018-19, she changed her look and alternated between caramel and chocolate brown. Then, in 2019 and 2020, the Princess of Wales started lightening her hair by adding gold highlights.

In 2025, she was seen sporting lighter locks when she visited Balmoral church with her family during the summer. Her hair transformation was on display when she returned to public duties after summer break.

