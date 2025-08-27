Prince William and Kate Middleton react to Taylor Swift’s engagement post: ‘British royals blessed American royals’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement post on Instagram received many reactions from celebrities and fans alike. However, one perticular like on the post piqued people's attention and created a buzz. It's from the Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales, the official account dedicated to Prince William and Kate Middleton. Prince William and Kate Middleton (L) shared a reaction on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s (R) engagement post. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales, @taylorswift)

The reaction soon caught the interest of social media users, who expressed their delight. One individual shared, “British royals blessed American royals.” Others also expressed a similar notion.

Another remarked, “Oh, this is about to be bigger than Charles and Diana's wedding.” A third expressed, “Oh my God! That's insane.” A fourth commented, “Hopefully this Royal Wedding will be televised too.” A fourth wrote, “Even royalty couldn’t resist hitting that like.”