Heartfelt praise: Brittany Mahomes crowns Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘most genuine’

Brittany Mahomes has shared a sweet post celebrating her friend Taylor Swift’s engagement with Travis Kelce. She re-shared an engagement photo of the celebrated singer and the NFL star on her Instagram story. Brittany Mahomes shared a special note for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Instagram. (AP, Instagram/@taylorswift)

“Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two,” the 29-year-old wrote while reposting a picture which captures Kelce down on one knee proposing to Swift in a dreamy, decorated venue.

Taylor Swift’s engagement post:

The singer took everyone by surprise with an Instagram post captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The post, which contains the couple’s engagement photos, has received over 21 million views till now - and the numbers are quickly increasing.

Brittany Mahomes' reaction to Taylor Swift’s engagement with Travis Kelce. (Instagram/@brittanylynne)

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ friendship:

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift share a strong friendship. In an interview with Fox News, Brittany Mahomes’ husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, revealed that Kelce and Swift called her after recording their now-popular episode of the podcast New Heights.

"They didn’t call me. They called Brittany. I was in the back of the FaceTime," he said, adding, “Just knowing Taylor and being a little closer to the process of how she makes the albums, it’s going to be amazing because of all the work that she puts into it. And what better place to announce it than the ‘New Heights’ podcast, where I feel like she can be herself and showcase who she is."

Patrick Mahomes reacted to the engagement news by resharing a picture of the couple with heart emoticons.

Kelce and Mahomes are besties, on and off the field; their partners, over the years, have also formed a strong bond. However, there were rumours about a potential rift between Taylor and Brittany during the 2024 presidential election, which came after the singer endorsed Kamala Harris, but Brittany liked a post by Donald Trump. Later, a remark by the now-president added fuel to the rumour. During an event, he said he liked Brittany "much better" than Swift.

However, Brittany Mahomes’ reaction to Taylor Swift’s big news has dispelled those speculations.