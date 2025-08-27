Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce reminds internet of 3 concert proposals

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce announced they’re engaged, and the news broke the internet. In an Instagram post, the singer wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” while sharing a series of beautiful pictures. As social media happily converses about this couple, some are reminded of those Swifties who expressed their love for each other at Taylor Swift concerts. US musician Taylor Swift (L) and US NFL football player Travis Kelce (R) recently got engaged. (AFP)

Here are three couples who went viral for their proposals:

Taylor Evans and Nicole McPhee:

During Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto last year, a couple went viral after a man, Taylor Evans, got down on one knee to ask his love, Nicole McPhee, the big question. He proposed while the singer performed her hit romantic track “Lover.” Later, in an interview with CTV News, McPhee said, “That’s our song since we started dating.”

“Nicole didn’t believe me that I actually like Taylor Swift until she started putting songs on and I knew every lyric,” said Evans. “We’re both Swifties.”

Justin Chong and Megan Voo:

The couple expressed their love in front of the celebrity singer at Swift's Melbourne concert. In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Chong said he chose to propose at the concert as “Megan has always been a big fan of Swift.” He added, “She was the one who introduced me to her music when we started dating.”

Voo wasn’t aware that Chong was attending the concert. During Swift’s performance, Chong revealed himself and asked the big question. Voo said, “Yes.”

Carlos Ortega and Brenda Sánchez:

The couple shared a memorable moment at the singer’s 2023 Eras Tour. "Knowing that she is a huge Swiftie, and having already discussed marriage, I was certain that proposing to her at the concert would be a memorable moment," Ortega said to People after he went viral for his romantic proposal.

"I actually took two pictures of the ring next to her while she was sleeping: one on the airplane flying to São Paulo, and another one in bed the morning of the concert. It was a lot of fun, and I totally recommend it!" he shared.

Before proposing, he even handed out notes to the people sitting around the couple that said, "I'm going to propose to my girlfriend during 'Love Story,' can you help me with photos or videos.”

"Brenda was very surprised and emotional, as you can see in the video ... She had no idea I was going to propose even though we had already spoken about marriage," Ortega added.