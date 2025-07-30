Woman agrees to marry boyfriend after he proposes 43 times: ‘Should get a Guinness World Record’

It took over 2,500 days, 43 proposals, and one very determined man, but in the end, love won. A woman has revealed that she agreed to marry her boyfriend after he proposed to her 43 times over seven years. In the unique love story of Luke and Sarah, unshakeable faith in love turned into a happily-ever-after. 36-year-old Luke Wintrip had been wanting to marry Sarah, 38, since 2018, but despite his extravagant proposals, she kept turning him down.(Representational)

Wintrip went to extraordinary lengths to make every proposal special. He hired a castle in Prague, went horseback-riding on a Jamaican beach and set up several candle-lit dinners, but Sarah's answer never changed.

Recalling the first proposal, Sarah said that it happened when the two had been together for only six months.

Marketing CEO Sarah said of the first rejection: “I just said, ‘No, we’ve only been together for six months. "I loved him, but I didn’t want to say ‘yes’ to something I later retracted," she told The Sun.

But Luke vowed to keep persisting. Six years later, on the 42nd proposal, Sarah told him: “Next time you ask, I’m going to say yes, but just you wait.”

He waited another year and took up residence in Greenwich in South East London, the home of Greenwich Mean Time. “This is the centre of the world, and you are the centre of the world, and I want you to marry me," he said.

This moved the mother-of-three: “He finally won my heart," she conceded. "He should probably get a Guinness World Record. I am grateful he persisted for so long.”

In May this year, the couple finally got married in Jamaica.