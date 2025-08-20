'Out of a fantasy book': Volcano eruption turns man’s proposal into unforgettable moment. Watch

A proposal like no other has taken social media by storm after a couple shared a breathtaking moment on Volcán Acatenango in Guatemala. The video has gone viral, with viewers swooning over the romantic moment. A memorable proposal unfolded with Volcán Fuego erupting nearby.(@missmorganalexa/Instagram)

The video captured Justin Lee surprising his girlfriend, Morgan, with a proposal in front of a volcano. As he bends down on one knee to ask the special question, the volcano erupts, with red flames and smoke creating a romantic and dramatic scene.

Morgan originally shared the video on June 6, 2025, but it went viral after she posted it again on August 18, 2025.

“Volcán Fuego is what is erupting in the background. We got very lucky because the eruption you see in the video was the first visible eruption we saw that day,” the caption of her post reads.

Check out the video here:

In her post, Morgan also highlighted that, in Guatemalan indigenous culture, Volcán Fuego is considered a sacred link to the spiritual world. Eruptions are traditionally seen as powerful manifestations of the supernatural and an opportunity for rituals and offerings.

The video, posted on August 18, 2025, has garnered more than 40,000 views and 4,000 likes since then.

Internet reacts with awe:

The video has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, with the internet reacting with awe to the unforgettable proposal.

One of the users, Bella Royal, commented, “Straight out of a fantasy book. The volcano was also excited for you guys! Aahh, I love this!”

A second user, Morgan Guinart, commented, “The lightning, the lava, the love, the question, the answer, it's all just perfect.”

Another user, Mike, commented, “This is fucking epic. Made me tear up a little bit. I love seeing both of you filled with happiness.”

Comments flooded in, with users calling it a once-in-a-lifetime proposal and praising the couple for sharing such a breathtaking experience.