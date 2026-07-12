Samantha Ruth Prabhu can't keep calm as Raj Nidimoru tells her Maa Inti Bangaaram grossed ₹100 crore. Watch her reaction
Nandini Reddy's Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, has made history for women-led South Indian films.
Nandini Reddy’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Maa Inti Bangaaram was released in theatres on June 19. In less than a month since its release, the film has grossed ₹100 crore worldwide, making history for women-led cinema in South India. Samantha couldn’t stay calm when Raj Nidimoru told her the film had reached the milestone. (Also Read: Nandini Reddy has a solution for better female representation in Telugu films: ‘Choose which films you make successful’)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Maa Inti Bangaaram grossing ₹100 crore
Samantha announced the film's milestone by sharing a poster and a sweet video. Raj asks her if she wants to see something cool in the video, and she says yes. He hands her an iPad, and once she unlocks it, her jaw drops when she sees the film’s worldwide haul. A thrilled Samantha tells him, “We did 100 crores,” with a broad smile by the end.
“Before the release of Maa Inti Bangaram, I remember obsessing over one thing: were people even talking about the film? Were the assets we were putting out reaching people? Did they know this film existed?” she wrote in her caption, revealing the trepidation before the film’s release.
“A friend of mine called an exhibitor in a B centre. He didn’t know I was listening. My friend asked, “What do you think about Maa Inti Bangaram? How much do you think it’ll open at?” The exhibitor didn’t hesitate. “Why would anyone watch a heroine film? If she’s in a big hero’s film, fine. People know her for the glamour. But a film led by a heroine? Who will come? Nobody.” That was the perception before Maa Inti Bangaram released,” she further wrote.
“I think real change only happens when someone is willing to take a risk. Most of the time, those risks don’t pay off. Every once in a while, they do. For us, this one did. And I hope this is the beginning of something bigger,” she wrote, adding, “I hope that the next time someone calls an exhibitor in a B or C centre and asks about a female-led film, the answer isn’t an instant no. Maybe it’s, “Let’s see.” Because the truth is, we will never really know.”
(Also Read: How pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu shot Maa Inti Bangaaram song, chase sequence: ‘No top sun, proper breaks’ | Interview)
About Maa Inti Bangaaram
Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy, created by Raj Nidimoru and produced by him, Samantha and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. “Finally, I got to make a Telugu film, and I’m truly overwhelmed by the love and support it has received. I’m so grateful that audiences have embraced it as their own,” said Raj in a press release.
(Also Read: Nandini Reddy says her friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu has evolved into a whole new person: ‘Calmer, sorted’ | Interview)
The film has made history for women-led cinema in the South, with a recovery of more than 300% on its budget. It is also the first solo women-led Telugu film to make this milestone. Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi and Anand also star in it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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