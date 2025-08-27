Whom did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce FaceTime after getting engaged? Ed Kelce reveals

Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, in an interview, revealed details about Taylor Swift’s engagement with the star player. He shared how the NFL star planned for the proposal and when was the exact moment he popped the question. The father of the groom-to-be also revealed about the Facetime calls that the couple made soon after their big moment. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement photo. (Instagram/@taylorswift)

During an interview with News 5's John Kosich, Ed Kelce shared that just after popping the question at a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri, the NFL star Facetimed him and his mother, Donna Kelce. Taylor Swift called her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

"They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great.”

Talking about the moment Kelce proposed, Ed said, "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine,' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful.”

When did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

“Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," Ed Kelce said, adding, "He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you." Ed added that Taylor Swift’s father also told Travis the same thing.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared the news on their Instagram. The post, captioned “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” contains dreamy engagement pictures of the couple.