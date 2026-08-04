Pakistan boxer mysteriously vanishes from team hotel after Commonwealth Games, federation under scrutiny

The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is once again under the spotlight following reports that boxer Qudratullah went missing after the conclusion of his campaign at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. News agency PTI cited sources associated with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to reveal that the boxer reportedly left the team's hotel after completing his event and could not be located thereafter. The incident has raised fresh concerns over the federation's handling of its athletes during overseas competitions. Generic boxing image (Getty)

What has added to the intrigue is the claim that Qudratullah's passport was still in the team manager's possession at the time of his disappearance, making the circumstances surrounding the incident even more puzzling.

"The interesting thing is Qudratullah disappeared despite his passport being with the team manager," the source told news agency PTI.

Also Read: Days after historic CWG triumph, India's para stars take on IOA staff over alleged misconduct The disappearance is now under investigation, and pressure is mounting on both the Pakistan Olympic Association and the Pakistan Boxing Federation. Questions are being asked about how the athlete managed to leave the team hotel despite strict travel protocols.

The latest episode is not an isolated one for Pakistan's boxing. Similar incidents have occurred at previous international tournaments, prompting repeated scrutiny of the federation's administrative processes and athlete management.

During the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah Khan were also reported missing after the competition despite officials reportedly retaining their passports.

Earlier, at the World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Italy in 2024, Asian Games gold medallist Zohaib Rasheed allegedly disappeared from Busto Arsizio after being accused of taking foreign currency and valuables belonging to his roommate.

The recurrence of such incidents has renewed debate over the oversight and security measures in place for Pakistan's boxing contingents during international assignments.

Pakistan's campaign at the Commonwealth Games ended on a disappointing note, with the team returning from Glasgow having secured just one medal. The country's lone podium finish came through female boxer Fatima Zahra, who claimed a bronze medal.

Zahra won bronze in the women's 60kg category, becoming the first-ever Pakistani female boxer to win a Commonwealth Games medal. In boxing, both losing semi-finalists receive bronze medals. Zahra lost her semi-final bout against Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh. Speaking of Zahra, she was also selected as Pakistan's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony.