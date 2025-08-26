Kate Middleton's blonde hair could signal this message from royal family member, expert feels

The Princess of Wales has a new look. Kate Middleton showed off her blonde hair during a family visit to a church near Balmoral. The 43-year-old was photographed along with Prince William, and their three children on August 24, 2025. They were visiting Crathie Kirk, the royal family's traditional church near Balmoral Castle. Kate Middleton's new hair color is a far cry from the brunette hair the public saw when she married Prince William, almost two decades ago.(Facebook/Kate Middleton)

Kate's new hair color is a far cry from the brunette hair the public saw when she married Prince William, and embarked on her royal life, almost two decades ago. Now, an expert has weighed in on what might be behind Kate Middleton's hair color choice.

Expert explains Kate Middleton's hair color change

Kate Middleton spent some time away from public eye, having disclosed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. She is still recuperating and later acknowledged that she was still in remission after chemotherapy.

A British psychologist has drawn a link to Middleton changing her hair color with her battle with cancer. Carolyn Mair, Ph.D, told Fox News that Kate might be wanting to feel ‘brighter and more energetic’ and hair is a part of our identity. “Hair is our crowning glory and a symbol of health and femininity,” Mair told the publication, and added, “Kate might want to make a fresh start by embracing a lighter outlook on life.”

The expert went on to say that though they did not know if Kate lost hair during her treatment, ‘if she did, she might want to color it blonde as a means of drawing attention to it.’

“She may be reclaiming agency and visibility, and leaving her illness behind.,” the expert also surmised.

Kate had sported warmer honey-blonde tones in 2024 and by April this year, it made way for a lighter blonde shade. When she was next seen at Wimbledon in July, Kate Middleton's golden highlights had seemed to be even brighter.