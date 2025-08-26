Kate Middleton debuts blonde hair during family visit to church near Balmoral

Princess of Wales debuted blonde hair while attending a church service with her family in Scotland. Kate Middleton (43) was photographed with Prince William and their three children on August 24, 2025, going to Crathie Kirk, the royal family’s traditional church near Balmoral Castle. The cameras captured a noticeably lighter shade of golden brown in Kate’s hair, a spectacular change from the darker shades seen at Wimbledon in July, People reported. Kate Middleton debuts her lightest hair yet.(X/@PopHemingway)

A brighter look for summer

Kate’s refreshed hair featured sun-kissed highlights styled in soft waves, topped with a classic black pillbox hat. The new look marked one of the boldest changes in her royal style history, though she has experimented subtly over the years, per the outlet.

Royal fashion followers recall Kate’s gradual evolution from her early dark brunette look during her dating years with Prince William to the ‘blondette’ trend she debuted in 2019, reported GB News. That style, which mixed brunette with caramel tones, quickly became a popular request in salons.

In recent years, Kate has maintained lighter highlights, particularly visible during appearances in 2022 and early 2025, but this weekend’s outing showcased her brightest look yet, the report added.

A rare family outing

The Balmoral appearance, as per People, marked the first public showing of the Wales family together since Trooping the Color in June. Prince William was seen behind the wheel with Kate sitting in the passenger seat, and their children, Prince George (12), Princess Charlotte (10), and Prince Louis (7), in the back.

The service also saw the attendance of the other royals, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Kate’s health and family plans

After disclosing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, the Princess of Wales is still recuperating. She later acknowledged that, as a result of chemotherapy, her condition is in remission; however, she did not disclose the type or stage of her cancer, according to ABC News.

The family is getting ready for a big move as they finish their summer vacation. The Wales will move to Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom home on the Windsor Castle estate, later this year from Adelaide Cottage, the report added.

