Prince Harry and William's relationship hits new low amid ongoing Royal family feud; ‘Apologies need to come from…’

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has reached its lowest point, a royal commentator said, as per GB News. Harry will return to the UK in September, but a royal expert says his fractured bond with William shows no sign of healing despite hopes of seeing King Charles.(AFP)

The rift between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales has reportedly worsened since their last public appearance together after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022.

This comes as reports suggest Harry has taken steps toward reconciling with King Charles in recent months. But former royal editor Duncan Larcombe believes Harry and William’s relationship is “worse than ever.”

Feud between brothers is worse than ever

“There’s no doubt the feud between them is worse than ever, so much has happened and there has been so much betrayal and fury,” Larcombe said.

He added that the silence between the brothers is only making things worse, “The longer they don’t speak, the deeper the feud will get.”

William has not spoken publicly about Harry since their grandmother’s passing.

“He hasn’t said a single word about his brother publicly in the time since their grandmother’s death, which is a sign that frankly, the situation at the moment is just dire,” Larcombe said.

“Harry said in an interview at the start of this year that the ball was now effectively in William’s court, in terms of triggering any changes in their relationship.

“But I’m not sure that’s how William sees it, I think the apologies need to come from Harry not William’s side,” the former royal editor told Ok! Magazine.

When will Prince Harry visit UK?

Prince Harry is expected back in Britain in late September for the WellChild Awards, which he will attend as patron. He will travel to his nation without Meghan Markle. Larcombe said the visit could give Harry a chance to see King Charles, with their aides reportedly holding talks over the summer.

“From what I’ve heard, Harry is quite keen to see his father. Whether that will happen or not remains to be seen.

“But him coming over to England is at least a chance for them to meet, and start the process of trying to build bridges,” Larcombe said.

Larcombe also pointed to past revelations by Harry and Meghan that strained family ties, starting with their Oprah Winfrey interview.

“Their Oprah Winfrey interview was the first big blow, so to speak, because it showed that Harry and Meghan were prepared to speak about the royals, particularly Charles and William, in a way one would never expect from another family member,” he said.

According to the editor, Harry’s 2023 memoir further fueled the fallout. “Then Harry’s book, Spare, was incredibly damaging and made William furious because of the betrayal of family secrets,” Larcombe said.