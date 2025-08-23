Meghan Markle swoons over surfing Prince Harry in rare beach video: 'Whatta Man'

Meghan Markle on Friday surprised fans by sharing a rare glimpse of her husband, Prince Harry, enjoying one of his favorite hobbies: surfing. The Duchess of Sussex posted the clip on her Instagram account which showed the Duke of Sussex skillfully riding bright blue California waves. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018 at Windsor Castle.(AP)

Wearing a long-sleeve surf top and a backward baseball cap, Prince Harry operated the board with excellence. At one point, Prince Harry even crouched under the curling wave to authenticate just how much he has taken into the lifestyle of California ever since he moved there in 2020.

The video was paired with the 1993 hit from Salt N Pepa, called "Whatta Man," and a cheeky caption that read: "We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message.” She also added a fox emoji.

According to People magazine, the emoji is a nod to Meghan’s nickname for Harry which she previously revealed in interviews.

Meghan Markle turned off comments on the post and even shared the post on her Instagram Stories, where it quickly gained attention from fans and news outlets worldwide.

Flirty caption and hidden meaning

According to People, Meghan once referred to Harry as a “fox” during an appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, stating that he was “very, very handsome,” besides praising his kindness.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 at Windsor Castle, have consistently showcased their affection for one another, despite stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

Meghan Markle gifted Harry, 40, surf lessons for his 36th birthday after their move to California which made the video personal and sentimental.

Harry’s surfing journey

In October 2024, professional surfer Raimana Van Bastlaer had shared a video of Harry surfing at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California.

FAQs

What song did Meghan Markle use in Prince Harry’s surfing video?

She used Salt-N-Pepa’s classic hit “Whatta Man.”

Why did Meghan use a fox emoji in her caption?

The fox emoji is a flirty reference to her nickname for Prince Harry.

Where was Prince Harry surfing in the video?

He was surfing in California, where the couple has been living since 2020.

Has Harry surfed before?

Yes, Harry is said to have started surfing after moving to California and has even practiced at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch.