Queen Camilla reveals ‘terrible’ issue being faced by royals at Sandringham this summer

Queen Camilla has shared that the royals are facing a ‘terrible’ challenge at their residence this summer. The Queen, 78, said wasps had become a major nuisance at Sandringham, the Norfolk retreat long cherished by the royals, reported GB News. King Charles and Queen Camilla's Sandringham residence has been plagued by wasps recently.(REUTERS)

On August 21, the Queen discussed the matter when visiting York for the Ebor Festival. Attending as the Patron of the York Racecourse, she officially opened a new complex at the venue and met members of the racing community and local charities, the report added.

Also read: Prince William’s head injury was the final straw in King Charles and Diana's doomed marriage

Queen Camilla's 'terrible' problem at home

While chatting with Harry and Seline Silk of Knavesmire Nectar, Camilla revealed that her private beekeeping hobby at Ray Mill House in Wiltshire has faced its own difficulties this year. She was quoted in the GB News report saying that her bees keep swarming. "They have been terrible," she stated, referring to the wasps that were causing problems throughout the Sandringham estate and at her house.

As per another report in The Sun, signs have been posted around Sandringham warning visitors about high wasp activity. The warning read, "Please be aware that wasp activity is currently high in this area." A source told the news outlet that no one wanted to harm wasps since they are a critical part of the ecosystem. However, the insider told the outlet, the insects “have been far more than normal this year, making it a real challenge.”

According to the report published on August 17, it is the unusually dry spring that led to ideal breeding conditions for insects across the United Kingdom.

Camilla’s beekeeping passion

According to a PEOPLE report, Queen Camilla has long been a beekeeper. She maintains eight hives at Ray Mill house, a country home she purchased in 1996 after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles. Even after marrying King Charles in 2005, Camilla kept the property as her private retreat and visited regularly.

Honey produced at Ray Mill House is sold for charity at Fortune & Mason, which supports various causes. Moreover, other royals, including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, have also shown an interest in beekeeping.

Also read: Meghan Markle shows off cooking skills ahead of With Love, Meghan Season 2: Watch

Despite the wasp situation, Camilla was in a wonderful mood at York. Attired in a light blue coat with a cream wide-brimmed hat and a floral dress, Camilla unveiled a plaque marking the Juddmonte International as the World's Best Race of 2024. Afterwards, she presented the Yorkshire Oaks trophy and enjoyed mingling with the crowds during the day, the GB News report added.

FAQs

Q1. What problem did Queen Camilla reveal?

She said wasps have become a “terrible” nuisance at Sandringham this summer.

Q2. Does Queen Camilla keep bees?

Yes, she keeps eight hives at her private home, Ray Mill House in Wiltshire.

Q3. Where did she share this information?

She shared this during her visit to the Ebor Festival in York on August 21.

Q4. Why is there an increase in wasps this year?

Experts blame a historically dry spring that created ideal breeding conditions.

Q5. Where is Queen Camilla currently staying?

She is on summer holiday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with King Charles.