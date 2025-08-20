Meghan Markle shows off cooking skills ahead of With Love, Meghan Season 2: Watch

Meghan Markle dropped a new video of herself cooking pasta in her kitchen. The Duchess of Sussex appeared in a makeup-free look in the clip, which she posted on Instagram. The 44-year-old was spotted using products from her lifestyle brand, As Ever. The video comes ahead of the release of With Love, Meghan Season 2, Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show on Netflix. Meghan Markle primarily films her cooking videos at home, but chose not to film her show, With Love, Meghan, there.(REUTERS)

“Cooking up more than pasta (with homemade preserved lemons)…..so much goodness is coming soon,” she wrote in the caption.

In the clip, Meghan Markle was seen chopping garlic and onions. She then added preserved lemons and olive oil to the items in a pan, alongside some spaghetti. After lightly sauteing the dish, Markle plated the pasta and garnished it with some herbs and some grated cheese.

The Duchess of Sussex’s love for the art of culinary is no secret. Only three days ago, the trailer for season 2 of With Love, Meghan was released. Now, it looks like Markle is just giving her admirers another glimpse of her cooking skills.

When Meghan Markle names dessert after daughter

Back in April this year, Meghan had taken the internet by storm when she unveiled a delicious recipe for a dessert. The Duchess of Sussex said the dessert was so sweet that she named it Chantilly Lili after her little daughter, Lilibet. She was joined by her mother, Doria Ragland, to sample the food she made in that video.

Meghan Markle reveals why With Love, Meghan was not shot at her home

Most of the cooking videos Meghan Markle uploads on Instagram are shot in her home kitchen in California. However, she was against the idea of filming With Love, Meghan at her house. "I wanted to protect that safe haven," Meghan Markle told People magazine.

"Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house,” the Suits alum had said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relocated to Montecito, California, in July 2020. Soon after their move, the couple signed a multi-year deal with Netflix through their production company Archewell Productions.

With Love, Meghan Season 2 will premiere on August 26 on Netflix.

FAQs

When is season 2 of With Love, Meghan coming out?

Season 2 of With Love, Meghan will be released on August 26.

Where can I watch season 2 of With Love, Meghan?

You can watch season 2 of With Love, Meghan on Netflix.

What did Meghan Markle cook in her latest Instagram video?

Meghan Markle cooked pasta in her latest Instagram video.